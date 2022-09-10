At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Glennis A. McClure, 63, Blue Springs, $75; Trevor P. Garton, 28, Beatrice, $25; Addison R. Heidemann, 20, Diller, $25; Debra S. Fiedler, 55, Beatrice, $200; Clayton E. Tobin, 25, Lincoln, $200; Preston J. Baehr, 19, Barneston, $75.

No seat belt

David P. Schwanninger, 57, Martell, $25.

No valid registration

Savannah Kelley, 28, Beatrice, $25; Ian S. McKiddy, 26, Lincoln, $25; David P. Schwanninger, 57, Martell, $25; Breanna F. Wahlstrom, 20, Beatrice, $25; Austin D. Watts, 24, Beatrice, $25; Buddy B. Cruz, 48, Omaha, $25; Kevin W. Vananingham, 40, Pickrell $25; Cody W. Schell, 30, Lincoln, $25; Ashley J. Ebinger, 30, Beatrice, $25; Grant F. Gordon, 25, Lincoln, $25; Kinsey E. Clark, 30, Colon, $25; Jason L. Livingston, 20, Greenleaf, Kan., $25; Brandon L. Rademacher, 21, Beatrice, $25; Eric W. Taylor, 45, Lincoln, $25.

Vehicle light violation

Jason L. Livingston, 20, Greenleaf, Kan., $25.

No operator’s license

Nathan E. Weyer, 42, Beatrice, $75; Rossana Valdez Sanchez, 48, Beatrice, $75; Nathaniel Fisher, 40, Omaha, $75; Brandon L. Rademacher, 21, Beatrice, $75; Eric W. Taylor, 45, Lincoln, $75; Eric W. Taylor, 45, Beatrice, $75.

Disobey traffic control device

Craig R. Pinneo, 41, Lincoln, $25.

No passing zone violation

David P. Schwanninger, 57, Martell, $25.

Arraignments

Michael D. Green, 54, 501 N. Sumner St. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 18.

Coby D. Hersh, 21, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo. First offense DUI, procuring alcohol for a minor, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 18.

William R. Barber, 40, 4161 Arizona Ave., Grand Island. Driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 18.

Kalie L. Carney, 38, 660 W. Court St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 18.

Bryson L. Fralin, 22, 405 Mulberry Ave. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 11.

Ronald W. Volle, 72, 326 W. Thayer St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Sentencings

Todd Zimmerman, 57, 210 S. 22nd St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Logan J. Pelc, 19, 820 N. Fifth St. $250 for minor in possession.

Allee Wieden, 20, 405 N. 11th St., Wymore. $25 for no valid registration, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Richard E. Bramlage, 74, 1605 Elm St., Marysville, Kan. $100 for second-degree trespassing.

Ryan J. O’Toole, 40. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Alyssa R. Brown, 19, 311 E. Saline Ave., DeWitt. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Tracey J. Beebe, 59, 1407 Garfield St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Jonathan M. Gouin, 32, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Shelley M. Klaus, 44, 1412 Grant St. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Melissa J. Tyson, 48, 414 N. 16th St. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. $75 for stop sign violation.

Janelle Hurley, 59 402 A St. Blue Springs. $25 for acts declared unlawful.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, 321 N. Ninth St., Wymore. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Holly J. Mick, 32, 2904 Angie Drive, Bellevue. $500, 15 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, 15 days jail concurrent for transporting a child while intoxicated.

Dismissed

Ryan J. O’Toole, 40. Intimidation by electronic device. Dismissed with prejudice.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. No proof of ownership. Dismissed with prejudice.

Janelle Hurley, 59 402 A St. Blue Springs. Contributing to the delinquency of a child. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Dusty G. Mayhew, 56, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Sex Offender Registration Act violation, failure to report every three months. Continued to Oct. 18.

Dillion Z. Pitts, 24, 1200 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 11.

Michael T. Alvarez, 53, 205 N. Seventh St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, unlawful display of plates, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 20.

Larrell L. Ware, 38, 3909 N. 18th St., Omaha. Driving during revocation, speeding. Continued to Sept. 27.

Jacob T. Wissler, 28, 1400 Park St. Second offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to Sept. 20.

Chance G. Siebrandt, 26, 71065 566th Ave., Fairbury. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 20.

Glen E. Overfield, 53, 16348 S. 148th Road, Adams. Sex Offender Registration Act violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 13.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 44, 1215 Bell St. Two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Sept. 13.

William J. Settje II, 36, 2855 N. 93rd St., Omaha. Second-degree forgery $1,500-$5,000, speeding, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 15.

Rose M. Bartak, 39, 211 N. Sumner St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, expose child to methamphetamine, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 15.

Jimmy W. Haynes, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 13.

Trevor L. Watson, 25, 1809 Elk St. Shoplifting. Continued to Oct. 27.

William J. Settje II, 36, 2855 N. 93rd St., Omaha. Second-degree forgery, speeding, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 15.

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 514 W. E St. Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 27.

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 514 W. E St. Wymore. Second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to Oct. 27.

Colten R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St. Firth. Discharge a firearm near a vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Continued to Sept. 29.

Justin T. Britthouer, 35, 3512 Portia St., Lincoln. Possession of 28-139 grams methamphetamine, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Oct. 24.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to Sept. 15.

District Court

Arraignments

James J Corkery Sr., 73, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 19.

Sentencings

Michael A Clayton, 36, 48506 240th Ave., Pittsfield, Ill. Three years prison, 18 months post-release supervision, 15 year license revocation for fourth offense DUI.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. 2-6 years prison, 15 year license revocation for fourth offense DUI.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. 1-2 years prison, 15 year license revocation for driving during revocation.

Taylor A Smith, 32, 212 N. Sumner St. 180 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance, 90 days jail concurrent for unlawful acts related to drugs.

Continued

Sheena Hammond, 37, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 21.

Dakota D Erks, 21, 316 Cheyenne Dr. Possession of a stolen firearm Continued to Sept. 21.

Trevor M. Hurley, 32, 1715 Monroe St. Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing government operations, habitual criminal. Continued to Sept. 22.

Kasey A Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 5.

Preston C Hutchison, 30, 712 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Oct. 6.

Joshua R Wilcox, 34, 1500 High St. Theft over $5,000, possession of marijuana, 1 ounce to 1 pound. Continued to Oct. 19.

Mark E. McPherson, 53,904 McLean St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 19.

Melissa N Schmidt-Goertzen, 22. Two counts aiding the consummation of a felony, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 19.

Kyle D. Wathor, 33, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Oct. 19.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Oct. 19.

Ryan Holtsclaw, 43, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Oct. 19.

Steven S Leishman, 39, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 20.

Michael E Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 20.

Amanda E Pugh, 47, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to Nov. 2.

Mario Martinez Jr., 24, Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to Nov. 2.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Terroristic threats. Continued to Dec. 13.

Marriage Licenses

Joseph A. Cox II, 27, Beatrice to Amanda G. Chandler, 29, Beatrice.

Chance J. Helmick, 26, Helena, Mont. to Delaney R. Baxa, 25, Helena, Mont.

Divorces

Tracey J. Beebe, 59, Beatrice from Michael E. Beebe, 60, Lincoln. Married May 1987.

Amber J. Buss, 36, Beatrice from Nicholas J. Buss, 37, DeWitt. Married September 2018.

Braydee C. Frase, 21, Wymore from Ian D. Craven-Salts, 23, Midway Park, N.C.

Kendra M. Sand, 29, Beatrice from Travis J. Sand, 36, Beatrice. Married October 2016.

Transfers

Roger A. and Beverly Rickman, Marcia J. and Timothy Denny, Norma Huetson, Casey J. and DIane K. Behrens, Todd A. Seyler, Kelly Seyler, Bradley Seyler, Sonya Seyler, Kimberly Gloor, Mark Mazmanian, Steven and Shelly Behrens to Jerod and Kate Nieveen. Part of section 12, Adams township. $959,000-$960,000.

Jayde K. Blythe, Travis Blythe to Diana Blythe. Lot 3 in block 4, Kyle and Wrights subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Ronald L. and Norma J. Maschmeier to Jay E. and Deborah L. Johnson. Part of lot 10, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Judy L. Barnica to Abundance Real Estate LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.

Denise M. Sandbothe Gene and Eleanor Hickman to James Osterhaus. Part of section 33, Liberty township. $124,000-$125,000.

Glennys K. Lienemann to Phyllis A. Harms, Michael J. Harms, Sandi M. Mongar. Part of lots 15, 16 in block 1, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Rodney A. and Mary E. Rohrer to Timothy Trent and Mindy Howard. Lot 5 Lightwater Estates of section 13, Nemaha township. $504,000-$505,000.

Courtney Thomas to Travis Hardin. Lots 10-12 in block 10, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $19,000-$20,000.

Thomas Ferrick to One Property at a Time Inc. Lots 4, 5, Alvin Ackers addition of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.

Dale M. Aden to NCN Properties LLC. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $180,000-$181,000.

Larry L. Wolken to Grassi Real Estate LLC. Part of lots 9-11 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Margery J. Davison, Jerry and Joan Davison to Ashley M. and Bradley S. Garrison. Lots 10-11 in block 1, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Darin J. and Kendra R. Hoffman to Christopher and Timoree Klingler. Lot 9 in block 1, Country Club Estates first addition of Beatrice. $329,000-$330,000.

Rochelle R. Robert to Michelle Manes. Lot 5, Hammonds subdivision of Beatrice, part of block 17, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Mark B. and Debra S. Knopik to Kyle D. and Callista Biggerstaff. Lot 1 Doctors Lake second subdivision replay of section 33, Adams township. $594,000-$595,000.

James H. and Kelly J. Lenners to Adam J. and Morgan G. Frerichs. Part of section 24, Logan township. $666,000-$667,000.

Verl D. and Rosemary J. Nelson to Jason L. and Alexandra R. Kreft. Part of section 15, Rockford township. $212,000-$213,000.

Kassie Cote, Kirk Nelson to Jason L. and Alexandra R. Kreft. Part of section 15, Rockford township. $212,000-$213,000.

Debra Ideus, Dorothy E. Hesser to Bradley J. and Ann Thuernagle. Lots 11, 12 in block 9, Sumpters addition of Adams. $290,000-$291,000.

Jason L. and Alexandra R. Kreft to Michael and Lorraine Horton. Lot 56, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Blake and Jami Meints to Jared and Tyra Spang. Part of lots 9-11 in block 13, original town of Cortland. $174,000-$175,000.

Kip and Celeste Illian to Dalton F. Wicht and Megan T. Bartz. Lot 9 in block 3, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $214,000-$215,000.