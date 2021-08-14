At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Crissi A. Townsend, 36, Beatrice, $125; Cheyenne L. Preslicka, 29, Martell, $75.
No operator’s license:
Mary E. Garman, 28, Beatrice, $75; Rodney G. Bates, 82, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Jordan C. Franklin, 23, 1809 Court St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 24.
Sentencings
Lynn J. Replogle, 46, 36799 S. First Road, Blue Springs. $50 for unlawful throwing of fireworks.
Connor L. Buss, 28, 37156 Highway 77, Blue Springs. $100 for burn ban violation.
Brooke L. Layman, 30, 1425 N. 11th St. $750 for shoplifting $500-$1,500.
Christopher T. Hill, 26, 620 557 Highway, West Monroe, La. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Jordan C. Franklin, 23, 1809 Court St. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Chasity L. Meyers, 45, 820 Market St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI, driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Aug. 24.
Amanda Lineweber, 23, 314 Alpine Drive. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Aug. 24.
Cody L. Whitman, 33, 403 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, false reporting. Continued to Aug. 24.
Jeremy A. Bates, 36, 700 Bismark St. Two counts dog at large. Continued to Aug. 17.
David S. Fentress, 30, 805 Grant St. No valid registration, no proof of insurance, ficticious plates, vehicle light violation. Continued to Aug. 24.
Tyler W. Eggert, 37, 1506 Bell St. Third-degree assault, protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 7.
Juan G. Hernandez Jr., 20, 718 Elk St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 7.
Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60841 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Obstructing a police officer, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 19.
Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60841 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to Oct. 19.
Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 926 N. Fifth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Oct. 19.
Travis J. Kechely, 33, 29632 U.S. Highway 77. Three counts theft by deception $5,000 or more, nine counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, two counts theft by deception $500-$1,5000, issuing bad check Continued to Oct. 19.
Bound
Daniel L. Hile II, 51, 802 E. First St., Wilber. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Aug. 18.
Transfers
Patrick H. and Michelle Lytle, Marilyn Lytle to Jamie D. and Catherine A. Renshaw. Lots 10-12 in block 3, first addition of Odell. $112,000-$113,000.
Chad Buhr Construction LLC to Maribeth Hansen. Lots 1, 2, Whitetail Ridge subdivision of section 9, Riverside township. $304,000-$305,000.
Odell Housing Group LLC to Josh and Lea Barankevich. Lots 3, 4 in block 4, original town of Odell. $86,000-$87,000.
MBI Properties LLC to Chad Buhr Construction LLC. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $72,000-$73,000.
Jenna L. and Jerry Malik to Gayle L. and Wayne A. Robinson. Part of section 28, Filley township. $0-$1,000.
Jessica Little to Gayle L. and Wayne A. Robinson. Part of section 28, Filley township. $0-$1,000.
John E. and Angela M. Dunn to Anna C. Walker. Lot 8 in block 13, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $69,000-$70,000.
Jean E. and Wesley D. Menke to GLF Properties LLC. Part of lots 1, 4 in block 9, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $374,000-$375,000.
Ralph and Donna Buss to Ricky J. Vontz and Loren W. Kelle Jr. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 4, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
BCC Holdings Inc to Habitat for Humanity of Gage County. Lot 9 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $203,000-$204,000.
Mildred Meints to Steven R. and Kriste N. Rempe. Lot 19, Bellwood addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.
Timothy D. and Kimberly D. Price to Sandie and Donald Michalski. Lot 10 in block 9, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $75,000-$76,000.
Kathryn K. Vilda to Shalla Lynn Spangler. Lot 4 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
Michael G. and Tamyra D. Schroeder to Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg. Part of lot 32, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.
Mary and Daniel Altman to Workman Investments LLC. lot 4 in block 78, original town of Beatrice. $47,000-$48,000.
Alan and Donna Sigmon to Amy C. and Alexander J. Kienzler. Lot 1 in block 86, original town of Beatrice. $68,000-$69,000.