At the Courthouse

John E. and Angela M. Dunn to Anna C. Walker. Lot 8 in block 13, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $69,000-$70,000.

Jean E. and Wesley D. Menke to GLF Properties LLC. Part of lots 1, 4 in block 9, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $374,000-$375,000.

Ralph and Donna Buss to Ricky J. Vontz and Loren W. Kelle Jr. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 4, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

BCC Holdings Inc to Habitat for Humanity of Gage County. Lot 9 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $203,000-$204,000.

Mildred Meints to Steven R. and Kriste N. Rempe. Lot 19, Bellwood addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Timothy D. and Kimberly D. Price to Sandie and Donald Michalski. Lot 10 in block 9, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $75,000-$76,000.

Kathryn K. Vilda to Shalla Lynn Spangler. Lot 4 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Michael G. and Tamyra D. Schroeder to Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg. Part of lot 32, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.

Mary and Daniel Altman to Workman Investments LLC. lot 4 in block 78, original town of Beatrice. $47,000-$48,000.