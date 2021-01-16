At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Savanna M. Newman, 16, Lincoln, $125; Triston Reyson, 18, Beatrice, $25; Matthew J. Leibrandt, 21, Beatrice, $200; Chance K. Wade, 28, La Vista, $75; James B. Libal, 77, Virginia, $75; Robert M. Deklavs, 47, Lincoln, $75; Chad R. Griffith, 52, DeWitt, $200; Amanda M. Olson, 33, Lincoln, $75; Timothy J. Scheele, 54, Marysville, Kan., $75.
No valid registration:
Brian P. Mook, 58, Lincoln, $25; Terry A. Salyer, 26, Geneva, $25.
Improper lane change:
Nathan D. Harmon, 18, Rogers, Minn., $25.
Traffic signal violation:
Susan K. Garza, 51, Beatrice, $75.
Unlicensed vehicle on roadway:
Bryan T. Neal, 39, Beatrice, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Zachary R. Murray, 20, Kyle, Texas, $75.
Arraignments
John D. Stromitis, 65, 1119 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 16.
Pamela S. Graves, 47, 120 Graham St. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Not guilty plea entered Pretrial set for Jan. 28.
Trevor W. Snider, 19, 357 Henderson Drive, Henderson, Texas. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 11.
Amy L. Boyd, 39, 622 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 28.
Antonio R. Taylor, 45, 118 W. Fourth St., Wymore. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 23.
Sentencings
Kristina M. Bowden, 25, 824 Hastings Ave., Hastings. $250 for attempted bribery.
Travis A. Bednar, 36, 1838 Elk St. $100 for criminal mischief, $100 for trespassing.
Joshua Coffey, 43, 16956 Williams St., Omaha. 60 days jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance, 60 days concurrent for shoplifting.
Samuel A. Espinoza, 36, 4310 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, 15 days concurrent for transporting a child while intoxicated.
Taiten A. Harms, 21, 12118 S.12th St. Pickrell. $250 for reckless driving.
Steven M. Wright, 59, 27450 S.W. 32nd Road, Beatrice. $100 for burn ban violation.
Bryan D. Herbert, 29, 1338 Market. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Travis A. Privett, 27, 912 W. F St., Wymore. $100 for each of three counts disturbing the peace.
Corey A. Torske, 39, 1312 Market St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Preston P. Goin, 19, 718 Elk St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.
Matthew R. May, 30, 617 Paddock Lane. $100 for each of two counts criminal mischief.
Billy J. Layman, 45, 613 S. Ninth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Joshua R. Leseberg, 32, 1200 S. Eighth St. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.
Dismissed
Taiten A. Harms, 21, 12118 S.12th St. Pickrell. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed with prejudice.
Travis A. Privett, 27, 912 W. F St., Wymore. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.
Trevor W. Snider, 19, 357 Henderson Drive, Henderson, Texas. Minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.
Corey A. Torske, 39, 1312 Market St. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.
Blake A. VanWinkle, 18, 1104 Monroe St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Dismissed without prejudice.
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 40, 236 S. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Feb. 4.
Continued
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 28.
Ivy N. Grape, 26, 1830 Elk St. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 2.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to March 11.
Courtney B. Thomas, 30, 1801 Jackson St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to Feb. 9.
Amanda N. Oliver, 24, 12230 Anne St., Omaha. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 19.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Tampering with witness, protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 2.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Driving during revocation. Pretrial set for Jan. 22.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Third-degree assault. Pretrial set for Jan. 22.
Matthew A. Shea, 29, 1118 W. Scott St. Strangulation. Continued to Feb. 18.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 9.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 19.
Tanner Neemann, 18, 5623 Salt Valley View, Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 28.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 926 N. Fifth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Feb. 9.
Jairah L. Warren, 25, 603 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault. COntinued to Jan. 26.
Tyler L. Chisholm, 32, 1324 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 2.
William A. Fischer, 22, 1109 Market St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 9.
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 26.
Andrew D. Skiles, 30, 1604 Garfield St. Criminal mischief $5,000 or more. Continued to Feb. 2.
Christine R. Zoubek,43, 400 Lincoln St., Clatonia. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 28.
Payton E. Salts, 19, 202 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Aiding and abetting a class 2 misdemeanor, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor. Continued to Feb. 2.
Jose M. Montano-Betancourt, 44, 3438 Gordan Terry PW, Trenady, Ariz. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Jan. 19.
Alysia M. Karlin, 41, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 9.
Brandon A. Johnson, 31, 624 W. Elm St., Wilber. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 2.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to pretest, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 26.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 26.
Jerrod N. Hamm, 32, 812 Elk St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Feb. 16.
Bound
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Jan. 21.