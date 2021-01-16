At the Courthouse

Bryan D. Herbert, 29, 1338 Market. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Travis A. Privett, 27, 912 W. F St., Wymore. $100 for each of three counts disturbing the peace.

Corey A. Torske, 39, 1312 Market St. $50 for no proof of insurance.

Preston P. Goin, 19, 718 Elk St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.

Matthew R. May, 30, 617 Paddock Lane. $100 for each of two counts criminal mischief.

Billy J. Layman, 45, 613 S. Ninth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Joshua R. Leseberg, 32, 1200 S. Eighth St. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

Dismissed

Taiten A. Harms, 21, 12118 S.12th St. Pickrell. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed with prejudice.

Travis A. Privett, 27, 912 W. F St., Wymore. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.