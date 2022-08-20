At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Jeffrey S. Kettelhut, 42, Fairbury, $25; Paxton J. Olson, 18, Ong, $25; Ashley R. Osterholt, 30, Beatrice, $75; Lyndon M. Salts, 16, Wymore, $75; Keligh M. Grosso, 28, Beatrice, $75; Derek L. Dragoo, 54, Clatonia, $75; Duane G. Koenig, 88, Plymouth, $25; Kevin J. Jannsen, 42, Beatrice, $75; Lance D. Eichelberger, 27, Geneva, $25; Brandon K. Coble, 39, Hastings, $25; Christopher L. Packett, 43, Beatrice, $300; Christopher Palmquist, 28, Omaha, $25; Jonathan C. Colby, 19, Orem, $125; Michele K. Parde-Graven, 47, Adams, $75; Meredith J. Smidt, 70, Filley, $25; Devin C. Smith, 24, LaVista, $75; Damien M. Buhr, 19, Beatrice, $25; Thiep J. Nuot, 19, Lincoln, $200; Julie Youngblood, 67, El Paso, Texas, $25; Tracy D. Crawford, 73, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license

Kirenia T. Morales, 29, Beatrice, $75; Paula M. Davis, 45, Hickman, $75; Jamie R. Corrales, 41, Beatrice, $75; Nadia A. Felipe-Pineda, 18, Beatrice, $75; Tianna L. Bradley, 31, Beatrice, $75; Kenneth D. Oakes, 47, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Kailey A. Eraman, 21, Filley, $25; William W. Burkholder, 59, Lees Summit, Mo., $25.

Unlawful display of plates

Ezekil E. Jones, 18, Odell, $25.

Vehicle light violation

Kenneth D. Oakes, 47, Beatrice, $25.

Unsafe backing

Terry Mcavilffe, 73, Sterling, $25.

CMV radar detector

Nathaniel J. Hatcher, 25, Aurora, $30.

CMV lights

Jonathan M. Reed, 52, Beatrice, $25.

CMV brake

Nathaniel J. Hatcher, 25, Aurora, $50.

CMV marking

Nathaniel J. Hatcher, 25, Aurora, $50.

CMV HOS log

Ruben O. Gomez, 45, Perryton, Texas, $200.

Arraignments

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 617 Paddock St. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 30.

Jamie E. Reiber, 26, 1600 N. 13th St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 3.

Dustin J. Stewart, 28, 3800 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 11.

James P. Hager, 36, 1115 E. Court St. 30 days jail for first-degree trespassing, 30 days concurrent for second-degree trespassing.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, 321 N. Ninth St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 8.

Sentencings

Elijah W. Denton, 23, 3623 S. 17th St., Lincoln. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Peyton N. Murphy, 20, 1839 Carlyle St. 18 months probation for attempted third-degree assault.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no operator’s license.

Mark E. Polson, 42, 1301 Jackson St. 24 months probation for theft by deception $500-$1,500.

Lorraine Perez Garcia, 19, 622 N. Eighth St. $75 for no operator’s license, $200 for speeding.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 622 N. Eighth St. $25 for underage nicotine use.

Leslie T. Rutland, 32, 2166 Mission Hill, Wesson, MS. $200 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Jennifer R. Spencer, 27, 412 S. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Steven J. Sempeck, 59, 17716 I St., Omaha. $100 for driving under suspension.

Anita J. Werner, 58, 1700 Park St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Shawn M. Hall, 36, 1206 N. Seventh St. $25 for no registration, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Kathleen D. Wilcox, 59, 1208 River Road. $100 for driving under suspension.

Adam M. Kimmerling, 30, 20664 Highway 77. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Sapphire D. Roland, 22, 1412 Scott St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 33, 1515 Bell St. $500 for third-degree assault.

Dismissed

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 617 Paddock St. intimidation by electronic device, third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed with prejudice.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 622 N. Eighth St. Three counts disturbing the peace. Dismissed with prejudice.

Joel M. Greenfield, 58, 817 Lincoln St. Assault. Dismissed with prejudice.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, 321 N. Ninth St., Wymore. No license on person. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Tiffany A. Morris, 28, 648 W. Court St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 25.

Jay A. Shew, 55, 8633 Lincoln St., Lincoln. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Sept. 12.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Nov. 7.

Lee A. Cosby, 30, 1821 Ridgehaven Court, Lincoln. No proof of insurance, no operator’s license, no valid registration, failure to maintain lane, driving on shoulder. Continued to Sept. 12.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. Second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to Nov. 7.

Jack R. Bussey, 26, 13615 S. Polk Plaza St., Omaha. Driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 23.

Braiden Guido, 25, 202 Otoe St., Burchard. Theft $1,500-$5,000, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Continued to Oct. 18.

James Eggert, 61, 3721 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 15.

Justin R. Guiffre, 35, 604 Overlook Lane. Third-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 18.

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 617 Paddock St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 30.

Ryan N. Justice, 33, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Sept. 1.

Shelby S. Powell, 28, 1801 Ella St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Sept. 8.

Ryan N. Justice, 33, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 1.

Dakota Watson, 25, 405 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 8.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Aug. 18.

Jordan W. Meyer, 19, 4301 S. 37th St., Lincoln. Discharging a firearm within city limits, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Continued to Aug. 18.

Colten R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St., Firth. Discharge a firearm near a vehicle or building, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Continued to Aug. 18.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 622 N. Eighth St. Driving under the influence, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, three counts procuring alcohol for a minor, minor in possession, underage nicotine use. Continued to Sept. 8.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to Sept. 8.

Benjamin D. Dunn, 42, 3322 Albert Rains St., Bellevue. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation, driving on shoulder. Continued to Sept. 27.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Harassment protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 27.

Kesha E. Santero, 32, 135 N. Vermont St., Cortland. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Sept. 27.

Jason L. Cullison, 51, 335 N. 25th St. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 20.

Kalie L. Carney, 38, 600 W. Court St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under the influence, refuse to submit to pretest. Continued to Aug. 30.

Donald K. Gurganious, 18, 305 W. Seventh St. Protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 27.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 56, 309 W. Third St., Fairbury. Sex Offender Registration Act violation, failure to report every three months. Continued to Sept. 6.

Bryan T. Neal, 40, 428 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 20.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 11.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Oct. 4.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 4.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 4.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 4.

Emma J. Johnson, 26, 906 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 8.

Colten R. Anderson, 18, 706 Abraham St., Firth. Discharge a firearm near a vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Continued to Sept. 8.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N. 10th St. Theft. Continued to Oct. 21.

Remington L. Holes, 32, 423 Helen St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 6.

Victoria Carney, 33, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 20.

Jordan W. Meyer, 19, 4301 S. 37th St., Lincoln Discharge a firearm near a vehicle, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Continued to Sept. 1.

Douglas W. May Jr., 35, 612 Gage St., Fairbury. Two counts possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal. Continued to Sept. 6.

Holly Mick, 32, 2904 Angie Drive, Bellevue. First offense DUI, transport child while intoxicated. Continued to Sept. 8.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, obstructing government operations. Continued to Oct. 4.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Assault on an officer with bodily fluid, two counts criminal mischief. Continued to Oct. 4.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. No registration in vehicle, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 4.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Oct. 4.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership. Continued to Oct. 4.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 30.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under the influence. Continued to Aug. 30.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Oct. 3.

District Court

Arraignments

Dalton A. Thomsen, 20, Distribution of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 5.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 48, 925 K St., Fairbury. DUI causing injury. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 5.

Sentencings

Tomas Cordero, 51, 539 Ash St., Adams. One year jail for protection order violation.

Tomas Cordero, 51, 539 Ash St., Adams. Three days jail for third-degree assault.

Tomas Cordero, 51, 539 Ash St., Adams. One year jail for third-degree assault.

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Two years prison for aiding the consummation of a felony.

Morgan D Ware, 29, 718 W. Mary St. 18 months prison, 18 months post-release supervision for third-degree domestic assault, 18 months prison for abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Chase N. Lyons, 22, 2910 Q St., Lincoln. 6-8 years for distribution of a controlled substance, two years concurrent for possession of a controlled substance.

Continued

Theodore G. Eppler, 29, 719 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Sept. 7.

Mark E. McPherson, 53,904 McLean St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 7.

Mario Martinez Jr., 24, Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to Sept. 7.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, Three counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault, two counts terroristic threats. Continued to Sept. 7.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Sept. 7.

Marquel J. Callahan, 30, 3800 N. 13th St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Sept. 8.

Corey M. Glassinger, 46, 323 N. 12th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 8.

Neely A. Flores, 43, Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 8.

Brandyn E. Tomes, 35, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 8.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 8.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 8.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. False imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Sept. 8.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 8.

Julie M. Rodgers, 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, obstructing an officer. Continued to Sept. 8.

James L.. Orton, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 8.

James L.. Orton, 1414 N. 11th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Sept. 8.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer, assault by a confined person. Continued to Oct. 5.

Robert H. Hermsmeier, 56, 201 Maple St., Jansen. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 5.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, two counts theft. Continued to Oct. 5.

Timothy J. Paben, 50, 1313 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Oct. 5.

Dalton D. Vivier, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, third-degree assault, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 5.

Abram L. Wyatt, 38, Three counts negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 5.

Simon J. Hauck, 26, 310 Ash St., Greenwood. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Oct. 5.

Simon J. Hauck, 26, 310 Ash St., Greenwood. Tampering with a witness, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 5.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 5.

Angel J. Wichman, 18, 1715 Arbor St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 5.

John R. Wright, 29, 3500 N. Sixth St. Two counts attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 5.

Michael E. Tamerius, 37. 1110 Meriwether St. Two counts third-degree assault, carrying a concealed weapon. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 5.

Nicholas S. Heitman, 35, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 5.

Felicia M. Ramirez, 34, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 5.

Garth Ruh, 60, 106 Second Ave., Virginia. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Oct. 5

William H. Wilson, 32, 715 Ella St. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance, theft. Continued to Oct. 5.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 6.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Oct. 6.

Lynn J. Replogle, 47, 36799 S First Road, Blue Springs. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Hearing set for Oct. 6.

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, 232 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 19.

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, 232 N. 13th St. Burglary. Continued to Oct. 19.

Kodi J. Zelinko, 31, 1006 Ella St. Second-degree assault. Continued to Oct. 20.

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 20.

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 20.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N. 10th St. Theft over $5,000. Continued to Oct. 20.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N. 10th St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, false reporting, possession of stolen property. Continued to Oct. 20.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 20.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N. 10th St. Burglary. Continued to Oct. 20.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 20. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 2.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 13.

Divorces

Travis A. Jordening, 39, Plymouth from Colleen M. Jordening, 41, Beatrice. Married December 2021.

Lindsay L. Moulin, 29, Adams from Micah W. Moulin, 29, Streaming. Married October 2013.

Debra D. Wilhelm, 53, Beatrice from Craig Wilhelm, 54, Crab Orchard. Married November 2012.

Juli L. Lamb, 52, Lincoln from Douglas K. Lam, 64, Wymore. Married September 2006.

Transfers

Jerry D. Rowden Jr., James and Jacque L. Rosebaugh to Colton Kelle. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 22, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.

TC Accommodator 250 LLC to Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC. Lots 1-9 in block 76, original town of Beatrice, lots 4-9 and part of lots 7, 8 in block 77, original town of Beatrice. $1,199,000-$1,200,000.

Timothy P. Fritzen to Real Growth LLC. Part of section 20, Logan township. $149,000-$150,000.

Virginia R. Haddix to Jacob Meybrunn. Lots 14, 15 in block 2, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $38,000-$39,000.

Robert Stevens, Scott and Alecia Stevens, Craig and Gina Stevens to Cody A. Coon. Lots 1-4 in block 35, West Park addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

Robert and Susi Sedlacek to Allen G. and Janet G. Sedlacek. Part of lots 1-10 in block 2, first addition of Liberty. $0-$1,000.

Armstrong Rentals LLC to Jacob Speakman. Lot 3, Berry’s subdivision of Beatrice. $13,000-$14,000.

Stephen L. and Pamella L. Reed to Rodney Trauernicht. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 4, Greens A.L. resubdivision of second subdivision. $49,000-$50,000.

Maude M. Ramsey to Marcus A. Pangborn. Lot 27 in block 1, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Terry L. Wiles to Ronald and Cindy Ruyle. Part of section 2, Liberty township. $2,000-$3,000.

Ronald and Cindy Ruyle to Terry Wiles. Part of section 2, Liberty township. $1,000-$2,000.

Cecelia J. Seachord to David Forke. Lots 1-2, 13-14 in block 4, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $13,000-$14,000.

Robert A. and Rebecca S. Teet to Thomas Hines. Lot 10 in block 33, original town of Beatrice. $157,000-$158,000.