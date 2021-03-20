At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Sarah A. Temps, 44, Marysville, Kan., $125; Julie L. Lovitt, 47, Beatrice, $75; Christopher D. Bramhall, 17, Lincoln, $75.
No operator’s license:
Kyle R. Kress, 30, Lincoln, $75; Dennis Binnick, 60, Fairbury, $75.
No valid registration:
Pamela S. Lindgren, 50, Beatrice, $25; Jarred J. Vogel, 30, Lincoln, $25.
No valid registration for more than 50 days:
Douglas L. Schoneweis, 55, Adams, $200.
No headlights:
Ronald D. Allen, 57, Beatrice, $150.
Failure to yield:
Victor Schuerman, 84, DeWitt, $25.
Arraignments
Erin M. Lenners, 44, 206 McClean St., Filey. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 13.
Logan W. Luehring, 20, 7230 Highway 136. Minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 13.
Michael E. Alm, 36, 1522 Washington St. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Trail set for March 30.
Ryan E. Peden, 25, 212 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 22.
Sentencings
David J. Urban, 34, 3500 N. Sixth St. 18 months probation for protection order violation.
David J. Urban, 34, 3500 N. Sixth St. 18 months probation for third-degree assault.
Ryan A. Gray, 22, 516 S. 24th St., Lincoln. 90 days jail for carrying a concealed weapon.
Shea M. Nelson, 22, 1804 Grant St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Darshit Patel, 47, 1903 N. Sixth St. $500, six months probation, license revoked 60 days for first offense DUI.
Travis L. Main, 30, 2321 L St., Belleville, Kan. $50 for no proof of insurance, $50 for no proof of ownership.
Julius K. Bruner, 29, 105 ½ N. Fourth St. 90 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.
Jeremiah T. Schmielau, 41, 3847 270th St., Persia, Iowa. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Geoffrey A. Leach, 49, 1014 Scott St. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Brittney G. Skinner, 25, 404 N. A St., Edgar. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for failure to appear.
Jesse J. Gronewold, 26, 2727 S. 14th St., Lincoln. $500, two days jail, license revoked one year, 12 months probation for second offense DUI.
Travis J. Kechely, 33, 29632 U.S. Highway 77. 14 counts theft by deception, issuing a bad check. Continued to May 18.
Dismissed
Brittney G. Skinner, 25, 404 N. A St., Edgar. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Jedrek D. Slapnicka, 19, 310 S. 21st St. Minor in possession. Continued to April 13.
Kambree A. Singleton, 18, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Continued to April 13.
Donald R. Harless III, 39, 830 W. Mary St. Criminal mischief over $5,000. Continued to April 15.
Amy L. Boyd, 39, 622 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 23.
Isaac W. Anderson, 45, 2726 E. Natalie Lane, Joplin, Mo. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to March 22.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 5.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 5.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Harassment order violation. Continued to March 23.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a police officer. Continued to April 26.
Kimberly A. Mahloch, 58, 1124 Arapahoe Trail. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to March 23.
Rafael G. Tellez-Hernandez, 59, 1712 S. Fifth Ave. Driving during revocation. Continued to March 30.
Dalton J. Parde, 20, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 30.
Devin L. Choate, 30, 1308 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 23.
Dakota R. Clifton, 20, 73633 610 Ave., Sterling. Minor in possession. Continued to March 30.
Brooke L. Layman, 30, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to March 23.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 24, 204 Abbott St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana. Continued to April 13.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 22.
Terence L. Franzen, 21, 617 Paddock St. Assault. Continued to March 30.
Josephine L. Alger, 31, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Assault. Continued to March 23.
Gabriella A. Parde, 23, 1415 Lincoln St. No proof of insurance. Continued to March 30.
Angela J. McCubbin, 42, 820 W. Mary St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, three counts possession of a legend drug. Continued to May 6.
Troy L. Bartels, 43, 1521 Ella St. Second offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to May 6.
Kolby E. Schafer, 18, 1925 County Road 500, Tobias. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 13.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Minor in possession. Continued to April 20.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Shoplifting. Continued to April 20.
Dustin T. McBride, 33, 1000 Fourth Ave., Kearney. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 6.
Caleb C. Meyer, 19, 1123 Keating St., Marysville, Kan. First offense DUI, Minor in possession. Continued to April 13.
Glen R. Breeden, 32, 401 Laramie St., Diller. Second offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to April 12.
Gavin M. Schuette, 21. Child abuse, two counts terroristic threats. Continued to March 25.
Christine M. Hatzenbuehler, 55, 1012 N. 26th St. First offense DUI. Continued to April 6.
Bound
Matthew A. Shea, 29, 1118 W. Scott St. Strangulation. Bound to District Court April 21.
District Court
Sentencings
Sonja Norman, 42, 5042 E. Sargent Rd. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, 24 months probation concurrent for forgery.
Kevin L. Castellanos, 26, 37156 Highway 77, Blue Springs. 36 months probation for third offense DUI.
Continued
Brittany L. Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI. Continued to April 7.
Brittany L. Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to April 7.
Paul D. Evans-Harris, 30, 6610 Shadow Pines Place, Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, intentionally violate narcotics drug law, driving under suspension. Continued to April 7.
Justin A. Thomsen, 42, 319 N. 12th St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 21.
Marriage Licenses
Jordan M. Adams, 31, Beatrice to Bethany A. Cookus, 23, Beatrice.
Shad R. Morgan, 34, Beatrice to Amanda J. Buhr, 31, Beatrice.
Jeffrey A. Reed, 40, Beatrice to Arianna K. Baack, 25, Beatrice.
Collin R. Nemec, 25, Beatrice to Hannah R. Rinne, 20, Burchard.
Dylan Binnick, 23, Beatrice to Antaisa M. Harrison, 22, Beatrice.
Jon R. Heine, 35, Beatrice to Jessica L. Thomas, 41, Beatrice.
Nathan J. Wahlstrom, 21, Beatrice to Breanna F. Zumwalt, 19, Beatrice.
Wade A. Maddox, 26, Marysville, Kan. to McKenzie A. Kracht, 25, Marysville, Kan.
Joshua D. Bursovsky, 28, Barneston to Monica L. Benson, 31, Barneston.
Divorces
Sheila K. Lloyd, 50, Wymore from Jay D. Lloyd, 61, Wymore. Married August 2001.
Kimberly A. Fuller, 34, Beatrice from Jessie Lynn Fuller, 41, Filley. Married March 2010.
Transfers
Theye Family Farms LLC to Kurt and Kelly Burken. Part of section 28, Paddock Township. $34,000-$35,000.
Gregg F. Thomas, Charles I. Thomas Family to Ronald and Cindy Ruyle. Part of section 35, Island Grove township. $0-$1,000.
Sue E. Gerber, Elizabeth A. Friesen, Louie H. Esau to Tery and Denise Menagh. Lot 15 in block LS, Dusenbery Doyle addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
Matthew J. and Edna M. Schmitt to David R. and Susan D. Thomas. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 3, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
Ronda S. Malander and Daniel D. Hagemeier to Robert and Colleen Fulton. Lots 13-18 in block 11, original town of Virginia. $44,000-$45,000.
Pauline R. Maschmeier to Douglas and. Debra Swoboda. Part of lot 13 in block 5, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.