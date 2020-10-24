At the Courthouse

Matthew W. and Eve M. Dunce to Judith E. Zundel. Part of section 12, Highland township. $179,000-$180,000.

Robert W. and Joyce A. Jurgens to Chad Meece. Lot 12 in block 27, original town of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.

Jeffrey B. Hubka, Roy L. Miller to Donna M. Miller. Part of lot 8 in block 1, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Mary E. Labarre and Chad Labarre to John J. and Connie L. Adcock. Part of section 29, Midland township. $11,000-$12,000.

Goossen Construction Inc. to Nancy A. and Robert A. Schuerman. Lot 2 in block 2, Covered Bridge Heights sixth addition of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.

Charlotte Flottemesch to William and Jessica Ober. Lots 1-3 in block 3, original town of Clatonia. $129,000-$130,000.

James T. and Alissa M. Hackel to Lake Mac Properties LLC. Lots 8, 9 in block 22, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $4,000-$5,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc. to Harold and Ginger Hinz. Lot 9 Cedar Creek first addition of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Cynthia M. Dempsey to James D. and Denise J. Payne. Part of section 29, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $24,000-$25,000.