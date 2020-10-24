At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Thomas C. Anderson, 43, Omaha, $200; Kyle L. Phillips, 20, Lincoln, $75; Brieson, Davis, 19, Bakersfield, Calif., $125; Roger A. Mora, 30, Lancaster, Calif.. $200; Tristan A. Jarriel, 19, Palm Coast, Fla., $75; Christopher J. Hyberger, 40, Beatrice, $25; Jenna E. Shewmaker, Papillon, $75; Jimmy L. Oltman, 67,Beatrice, $75; Kristopher T. Warren, 54, Lincoln, $75; Jonathon M. Schleuffer, 22, Beatrice, $200; Jill L. Huls, 49, Adams, $75; Reece V. Howell, 44, Clay Center, Kan., $75; Theresa K. Davidson, 70, Alta Vista, Kan., $25.
No operator’s license:
Logun T. Hunt, 36, Sterling, $75.
No child restraint:
Gary L. Kroese, 61, Adams, $25.
Excessive window tint:
Korey C. Beu, 21, Adams, $25.
Arraignments
Natasha B. Leal, 20, 507 N. 25th St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 24.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 27.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Two counts first-degree trespassing, three counts harassment protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 1.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, 728 Ninth St., Pawnee City. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Dec. 3.
Sentencings
Ashlea D. Larimore, 32, 3800 N. Sixth St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 for unlawful acts related to drugs.
James B. Large, 33, 3000 Turtle Creek Blvd., Manhattan, Kan. $100 for nonresident violating terms or order.
Sandra K. Fedde, 46, 1002 Grant St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Daniel R. Colson, 25, 1504 S. Ninth St. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked 18 months for first offense DUI.
Kimberly A. Rademacher, 46, 1102 Meriwether St. $75 for provoking assault.
Katherine E. Klevemann, 38, 501 N. 11th St. $500, seven day jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, three days jail concurrent for no operator’s license.
Samuel Blankenship, 25, 409 Adams St., DuBois. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Continued
Brandon R. Putnam, 28, 8778 W. Scott Road. Second offense DUI, transporting child while intoxicated, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 27.
Larenda L. Simmons, 30, 3131 P St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 27.
Bobbi Orullian, 28, 1632 N. 210 E Tooele, Utah. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 27.
Makayla L. Siske, 20, 705 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 27.
Wesley C. O’Keefe Jr., 35, 1105 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 27.
Angela M. Murray, 40, 1115 Ella St. Shoplifting. Continued to Nov. 24.
Shelby Uribe, 29, 404 N. Fifth St. Third offense DUI, ignition interlock violation, driving under suspension, no registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to Oct. 27.
Alexis Bartak, 18, 726 W. Mary St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Nov. 24.
Billy J. Layman, 45, 613 S. Ninth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 1.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 30.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 415 Third St., Virginia. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 30.
Amanda M. Teixeira, 37, 1004 Stone St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 10.
Jesse L. Gott, 19, 726 W. Mary St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Nov. 3.
Robert D. Cave, 30, 5010 Emerald Drive, Lincoln. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, carrying a concealed weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to Nov. 2.
Riley J. Wegner, 19, 46411 S. 66th Road, Wymore. Minor in possession. Continued to Nov. 24.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 24.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, possession of drug money. Continued to Nov. 17.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, careless driving, failure to appear. Continued to Nov. 10.
Darick L. Steinberg, 25, 2012 W. Ceder Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 30.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 24.
Amanda J. Werner, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Continued to Nov. 3.
Joshua R. Leseberg, 32, 1200 S. Eighth St. No valid registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to Nov. 3.
Corbyn P. Bouma-Day, 20, 553 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 17.
Cherish M. Lovell, 29, 910 W. I St., Wymore. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, obstructing a peace officer, refuse to submit to a pretest, unlawful display of plates, failure to maintain lane, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 30.
Michael T. Walton, 37, 415 Russel St. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 24.
Tonya S. Eubanks, 42, 61048 702nd Road, Summerfield, Kan. Five counts obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Continued to Nov. 24.
Giesic H. Centeno, 35, 1113 Elk St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Nov. 12.
Anthony K. Johnson, 35, 205 E. 16th St., Junction City, Kan. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 5.
Marriage Licenses
Robert E. Gray, 52, Wymore to Judy J. Riley, 56, Crete.
Trevor J. Schmale, 20, Beatrice to Lilianna J. Cowell, 21, Beatrice.
Trevin L. Likens, 23, Fort Benton, Mont. to Katie E. Zarybnicky, 22, Odell.
Jimmy W. Haynes, 32, Beatrice to Ashlen K. Zitel, 23, Beatrice.
Brandon C. Diekman, 32, Beatrice to Brittany A. Durman, 26, Beatrice.
Transfers
BCC Holdings Inc. to Dannie R. and Peggy S. Bloebaum. Lot 10 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.
Julie and Wayne Reinwald to Phyllis E. Norris. Lot 27 Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $187,000-$188,000.
Jessica J. Javorsky and Aaron Javorsky to Alesha M. Rosberg. Part of lots 3, 4, Greens A.L. Subdivision of Beatrice. $158,000-$159,000.
Ronald A. and Lisa M. Preston to Carlos and Rufina Benitez. Lot 1 replat of outlot A, Whispering Hills addition of section 11, Nemaha township. $48,000-$49,000.
Matthew W. and Eve M. Dunce to Judith E. Zundel. Part of section 12, Highland township. $179,000-$180,000.
Robert W. and Joyce A. Jurgens to Chad Meece. Lot 12 in block 27, original town of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.
Jeffrey B. Hubka, Roy L. Miller to Donna M. Miller. Part of lot 8 in block 1, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Mary E. Labarre and Chad Labarre to John J. and Connie L. Adcock. Part of section 29, Midland township. $11,000-$12,000.
Goossen Construction Inc. to Nancy A. and Robert A. Schuerman. Lot 2 in block 2, Covered Bridge Heights sixth addition of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.
Charlotte Flottemesch to William and Jessica Ober. Lots 1-3 in block 3, original town of Clatonia. $129,000-$130,000.
James T. and Alissa M. Hackel to Lake Mac Properties LLC. Lots 8, 9 in block 22, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $4,000-$5,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc. to Harold and Ginger Hinz. Lot 9 Cedar Creek first addition of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.
Cynthia M. Dempsey to James D. and Denise J. Payne. Part of section 29, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $24,000-$25,000.
Holly J. Adams to Abundance Real Estate LLC. Lot 3 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $25,000-$26,000.
David A. Norton, Elda E. Oltmans to Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans. Part of section 23, Grant township. $813,000-$814,000.
David A. Norton, Elda E. Oltmans to Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans. Part of section 21, Grant township. $719,000-$720,000.
David A. Norton, Elda E. Oltmans to Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans. Part of section 23, Riverside township. 367,000-$368,000.
BBC Holdings Inc. to Ashley A. Hawks. Lot 7 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $249,000-$250,000.
Ashley A. Hawks to Derek Clausen. Lot 24 and part of lot 23 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.
Sharon E. Bissegger to Bissegger Rentals LLC. Lot 5, 6 in block 15, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $45,000-$46,000.
Jonathan R. and Breanna S. Steager to Brandon D. and Marissa Jo Sich. Lots 5, 6 and part of lot 4 in block 6, Sumpters addition of Adams. $139,000-$140,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.