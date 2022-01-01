At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Lori A. Allen, 58, Beatrice, $125; Antonio L. Martinez, 43, DeWitt, $125; Jaszmyne E. Charles, 18, Beatrice, $25; Brett T. Wehling, 36, Manhattan, Kan., $25; Calvin L. Arthur, 60, Beatrice, $125; Zaman A. Jango, 45, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration:

James Cary Jr., 37, Wymore, $25; Alexis Craw, 21, Belvidere, $25; Adrienne T. Johnson, 37, Lincoln, $25.

Arraignments

Davian M. Snyder, 26, 925 K St., Fairbury. Attempted theft by receiving stolen property. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 13.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Two counts harassment protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 27.

Sentencings

Rachelle L. Milligan, 18, 405 S. 10th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Daniel H. McKnight, 47, 310 S. 21st St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Trevor L. McCarthy, 22, 708 N. Lincoln St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $125 for speeding.

Robert K. Johnson, 74, 424 Meyers St., Odell. $250 for harassment protection order violation.

Kolby E. Schafer, 19, 1926 County Road 500, Tobias. $500 for minor in possession.

Kieth E. Baehr, 47, 410 N. Railroad St., Wilber. $100 for obtaining a permit under false pretense.

Samantha A. Adams, 23, 27408 Rockford Drive, Rockford. $150 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Josiah B. Lindstrom, 18, 1427 N. Ninth St. $100 for discharging a weapon within city limits, $100 for criminal mischief.

Alex J. Esteban, 18, 1800 Scott St. $250 for minor in possession.

Dismissed

Jeffrey Jueneman, 704 W. H St., Wymore. 10 counts junked motor vehicle. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Derrie Seeman, 40, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Two counts terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, stalking, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 18.

Jerry L. barnes, 49, 916 Lindell St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, no motorcycle license. Continued to Jan. 11.

Tervor M. Hurley, 32, 1715 Monroe St. Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing government operations, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 18.

Shanika M. Johnson, 36, 3118 T St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 27.

Theodore G. Eppler, 27, 719 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Jan. 31.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Jan. 11.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation, Continued to Jan. 11.

William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 6.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 11.

Blake A. Vanwinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, no license on person, zero tolerance violation, possession of marijuana, failure to deliver title, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 11.

Transfers

Rehab Junkies LLC to Michael Krause. Part of lots 1-4 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $252,000-$253,000.

Vadine Lienemann, Marilee Spitsnogle, Alfred and Dena Trauernicht to Dean Trauernicht. Part of lots 1-3 in block 5, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Randy Jurgens, Sonya Stromberg to Nicolaus Engelman. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 4, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

Marvin E. Phillips to Ronad G. and Diane D. Courtney. Lot 5, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $234,000-$235,000.

Robert and Joyce Jurgens to Gina M. Schroeder. Lot 2 in block 4, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

William C. Burgess Jr. and Pamela L. Burgess to James H. and Tracey M. Hicks. Lot 1 in block 20, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $85,000-$86,000.

Arnold G. Dorn to Edward Alexander. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 16, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

Jonathan Bredemeier and Kenneth G. Bredemeier to Joel G. and Karen M. Schroeder. Part of section 9, Blakely township. $639,000-$640,000.

Steven L. and Carla D. Shuck to Vince A. Knee and Tiffany Barrett. Lot 19 in block CV, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

Donald C. and Julie A. Schuller to Carol J. Grummert. Part of section 35, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $56,000-$57,000.

Barbara Brown to Justin and Shantille Campbell. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 10, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $227,000-$228,000.

Wayne A. Lineweber to Envision Landscapes LLC. Part of blocks 1 and 2, Kyles and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Mark W. and Christyne Bathel to Debra A. Blas. Part of section 19, Lincoln township. $393,000-$394,000.

Debra A. and John R. Blas Jr. to Mark W. Bathel. Part of section 21, Glenwood township. $393,000-$394,000.

Trevor W. and Lacy L. Rue to Adam C. and Samantha S. Leach. Lots 6, 7 in block 24, West Park addition of Beatrice. $25,000-$26,000.

Loren W. Kelle Jr. and Stacia Kelle to Jill Sedlachek. Lot 4 in block 24, original town of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Roy L. and Joanne K. Poskochil to Jason and Misty Poskochil. Part of section 22, Nemaha township. $19,000-$20,000.

Tamara L. and Pat L. Unterseher, Stephanie J. Davy to Jerry L. Lamascus and Stephanie J. Davy. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 5, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $137,000-$138,000.

Patrick and Nguyen to Brad Nutter. Lots 1, 2 in block 18, West Park addition of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.

DCD Farms to Cody and Amanda Eisenhauer. Part of section 7, Adams township. $89,000-$90,000.

