At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jonathan J. Rodgers, 31, Beatrice, $200; Parker J. Allington, 21, Wymore, $125; Jonathan Rodgers, 31, Beatrice, $75; Jimmie D. Heflin, 39, Allen, Okla., $75; Jacob R. Howssden, 27, Lincoln, $125.
No operator’s license:
Jonathan Rodgers, 31, Beatrice, $75.
No motorcycle license:
Jonathan J. Rodgers, 31, Beatrice, $75.
CMV load securment:
Jeremy M. Stohs, 38, Jansen, $100.
CMV markings:
Devin S. Heusman, 29, Lincoln, $50; Caleb J. Allen, 24, Beatrice, $50.
CMV lights:
Jason L. Gouldie, 50, Filley, $25.
CMV brake:
Jason L. Gouldie, 50, Filley, $25.
Overweight capacity plates:
Caleb J. Allen, 24, Beatrice, $25.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 5%:
Jason L. Gouldie, 50, Filley, $75.
Arraignments
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 926 N. Fifth St. Theft $500-$1,500. Not guilty plea entered. Further hearing set for Sept. 4.
Daniel R. Colson, 25, 1504 S. Ninth St. Second offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 18.
Skylar R. Whitmore, 26, 915 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.
Paul J. VanLaningham, 56, 476 Sherman St., Tecumseh. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 27.
Sonja Norman, 41, 5042 E Sargent Road. Driving under suspension, failure to display proper number of plates. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 1.
Vicki L. Warren, 45, 1300 Park St. Driving under the influence, refuse to submit to a pretest, careless driving. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 14.
Tony L. Oltman, 36, 1811 Carlyle St. Third offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 14.
Karen L. Engelman, 58, 2121 Garfield St. Driving under the influence, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 14.
Jayden G. McCaul, 19, 20248 Glenmore 49, Gretna. First offense DUI, minor in possession, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 3.
Sentencings
Sarah A. Fischer, 44, 5230 S. 40th St. $25 for unlawful park entry.
William A. Fischer, 22, 1109 Market St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Michael K. Winch, 41. Nine days jail for protection order violation.
Ashley L. Hile, 26, 1118 W. Scott St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Kessler W. Nogle, 24, 1900 Park St. $75 for assault by mutual consent.
Spencer Z. Pingel, 19, 111 Main St., Greenleaf, Kan. $50 for open container violation.
Dennis E. Stege, 47, 722 Bell St. $50 for each of two counts dog at large, $25 for no rabies vaccination, $25 for no pet license.
Dorothy Dillion, 22, 610 Paddock St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
John G. Wilson, 40, 419 Belvedere Ave. 18 months probation for negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault.
Dismissed
Spencer Z. Pingel, 19, 111 Main St., Greenleaf, Kan. Carrying a concealed weapon. Dismissed without prejudice.
Brandon T. Byrd, 30, 3802 N. 27th St. Habitual criminal, possession of marijuana. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Joshua Coffey, 43, 16956 Williams St., Omaha. Attempt of a class 4 felony, shoplifting. Continued to Aug. 25.
Jeremiah O. Tart, 37, 404 Lincoln St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Continued to Aug. 10.
Stephanie B. reed, 42, 1718 Pawnee St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 4.
Michael B. McDowell, 37, 16000 Stonebriar Court, Lindale, Texas. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, failure to signal. Continued to Aug. 25.
Madysen A. Cox, 19, 1411 S. 120th St., Bennet. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 25.
Erin M. Pluhacek, 24, 200 S. Sheridan Ave., Cortland. Theft $1,500-$5,000, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device false reporting. Continued to Sept. 1.
Sonja Norman, 41, 5042E. Sargent Road. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 1.
Daniel Fulton, 59, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Theft, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Aug. 4.
Aaron Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 31.
Aaron Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 31.
Aaron Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 31.
Aaron Bstandig, 31, 1015 Lincoln St. Two counts burglary, stalking, tampering with witness, three counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 31.
Korey J. Derr, 19, 723 W. Court St. Selling obscene literature to a minor, possession of child pornography, contributing to the delinquency of a child, enticement by electronic communication device. Continued to Sept. 15.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, 728 Ninth St., Pawnee City. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 25.
Chase Woltemath, 18, 1503 Lakeshore Drive. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 18.
Spencer Z. Pingel, 20, 111 Main St., Greenleaf, Kan. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension, careless driving, minor in possession.
Derrick A. Hurley, 33, 402 S. A St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana. Continued to Aug. 4.
Billy J. Campbell, 45. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 11.
Jalisa F. May, 27, 1710 Grant St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Aug. 18.
Spencer P. McClellan, 20, 580 Iowa St., Sterling. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 15.
Ryan K. Mathews, 32, 906 Ella St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, negligent child abuse. Continued to Aug. 14.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 11.
Kevin L. Castellanos, 25, 37156 Highway 77, Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI, reckless driving, driving during revocation, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Aug. 14.
Jovan A. Miranda, 23, 709 W. Third Ave. Bellevue. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, two counts attempt of a class 2 felony, third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, two counts use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, obstructing government operations. Continued to Aug. 13.
Matthew J. Aden, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Third offense DUI, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 3.
Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 43, 315 N. Eighth St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Aug. 11.
Bound
William F. Rasp, 54, 1405 C St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Sept. 16.
Brandon T. Byrd, 30, 3802 N. 27th St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court.
David D. Shepardson, 53, 712 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Sept. 2.
Leslie L. Shepardson, 49, 124 W. First St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money. Bound to District Court Sept. 2.
James L. Orton, 36, 1414 N. 11th St. Burglary. Continued to Aug. 25.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 204 Leslie St. Tampering with physical evidence. Bound to District Court Sept. 3.
Shelby L. Stohs, 29, 405 Meridan St., Jansen. Theft $5,000 or more. Bound to District Court Sept. 2.
Marriage Licenses
Caleb R. Harms, 28, Beatrice to Jesse L. Meints, 24, Beatrice.
Brian R. Dein, 30, Beatrice to Emily E. Schaefer, 28, Beatrice.
Derek H. Clausen 26, Beatrice to Annalena Niessen, 22, Darien, Ill.
Codie L. Pribyl, 30, Crete to Kayla R. Shea, 22, Crete.
Andrew K. Post, 41, Beatrice to Jessica L. Martin, 31, Beatrice.
Jesse D. Bauer, 34, Filley to Aimee N. Johnson, 39, Filley.
Mark R. Pobanz, 26, Blue Springs to Sophia J. Pyle, 23, Blue Springs.
Divorces
Amanda J. Bogart, 28, Diller from Ross W. Bogart, 35, Odell. Married March 2014.
Miranda N. Vater, 28, Beatrice from Jeffrey D. Vater, 30, Beatrice. Married May 2012.
Heather L. Arena, 45, Beatrice from Joseph G. Arena, 47, Beatrice. Married April 2013.
Scott D. Stream, 51, Beatrice from Heather L. Stream, 50, Lincoln. Married August 2012.
Connie S. Russell, 51, Beatrice from Mark A. Russell, 61, Beatrice. Married August 1991.
Nancy G. Wiedergreen, 65, Beatrice from Robert L. Wiedergreen, 55, Jansen. Married April 2004.
Bobbette J. Ackerman, 59, Fairbury from Gerald M. Ackerman, 62, Beatrice. Married June 2011.
Emily J. Gary, 28, Beatrice from Travis D. Gary, 30, Beatrice. Married October 2016.
Transfers
John D. and Teresa McCubbin to John D. and Teresa McCubbin. Part of section 27, Holt township. $45,000-$46,000.
Patricia L. and Richard D. Barnard to Steven D. Goes. Part of section 1, Midland township. $333,000-$334,000.
Rodney L. Trauernicht to Michael L. and Doreen B. Busboom. Part of section 11, Holt township. $21,000-$22,000.
Keith A. Oltmans to Jerrico D. Allen. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 2, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $168,000-$169,000.
John P. Hartig, Marjorie A. Hartig to Dennis G. and Constance L. Hartig. Lot 17, Bellwood addition of Beatrice. $249,000-$250,000.
Steven R. and Ceylong G. McDowell to Amber M. Manley. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 4, Ashbys addition to Wymore. $4,000-$5,000.
Beach Rentals LLC to Brandon Oltman. Lots 7, 8 in block 16, West Park addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.
Linda L. Jurgens and Wilma J. Lindblad to Anita J. Gayed. Part of section 34, Barneston township. $544,000-$545,000.
Michael G. and Susan Tallant to Larry A. Bond. Lots 1-3 in block 4, original town of Liberty. $59,000-$60,000.
Phillip M. and Michelle D. Reinke to Devin K. Lewis and Amanda M. Olson. Part of lots 2-3 in block 2, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $175,000-$176,000.
Barbara J. and Don Wrightsman to Phillip M. and Michelle D. Reinke. Part of section 27, Riverside township. $337,000-$338,000.
Jane E. Gevo, Mary Ann Kreuscher to Randall L. and Barbara J. Hothan. Part of lots 12, 21-22, outlot A in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $349,000-$350,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.