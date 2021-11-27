At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Lou A. Chaplin, 66, Lincoln, $25; Conner L. Carter, 17, Lincoln, $200; Joanna E. Mack, 20, Lincoln, $75; Songlin Shao, 64, Lincoln, $125; Jamie L. McCullough, 39 Milford, $75; Guadalupe Leon, 28, Beatrice, $25; Jarrod S. Boitnott, 52, Firth, $125; Jose L. Delgade Jr., 52, Holtville, Calif., $125.

No registration:

Skylar L. Clark, 20, Pawnee City, $25.

Improper lane change:

Brisa E. Fernandez, 40, Beatrice, $25.

CMV brake:

Adam B. Lovell 22, Holmesville, $50.

CMV lights:

Adam B. Lovell 22, Holmesville, $25.

CMV markings:

Adam B. Lovell 22, Holmesville, $50.

CMV load securement:

Brennan Choate, 23, Beatrice, $100.

CMV tire:

Brennan Choate, 23, Beatrice, $50.

Sentencings

Dale E. Harrison, 50, 1400 N. 10th St. $100 for depositing material on roadway or ditch.

John Morrison, 79, Arapahoe, Wyo. $100 for no fuel permit, $100 for UCR no registration, $100 for no CDL, $50 for CMV tire violation; $25 for reciprocity no trip permit, $100 HOS log violation, $25 for excessive width limit.

Thee Moo, 34, 4220 B St., Lincoln. $200 for hunting, fishing or trapping without permit.

Sam C. Cubrich, 27, 2245 Sheldon St., Lincoln. $100 for no CDL, $25 for CMV light violation.

David J. Stevens, 40, 1319 Lincoln St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Dallas C. Smith, 31, 210 Sheridan St., Cortland. $100 for no operator’s license.

Caleb M. Sabatka, 29, 500 Hill St. $50 for criminal mischief.

Paul E. Miller, 58, 116 S. 15th St., Wymore. $75 for leaving the scene of an accident.

John H. Morrison, 79, 597 17 Mile Road, Arapahoe, Wyo. $100 for no fuel permit, $100 for UCR no registration, $100 for no CDL, $50 for CMV tire violation.

Alexander S. Wize, 21, 1411 S. 172nd St, Omaha. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 20.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. First-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Jan. 20.

Dismissed

Matthew B. Lueke, 37, 1506 Bell St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Dismissed without prejudice.

Jessica L. Rowden, 34, 1717 Lincoln St. Third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 7.

Shynona Halteman, 21, 73131 341st Ave., Auburn. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Dec. 14.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N. 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 14.

Gavin M. Schuette, 21, 9401 Avon Lane, Lincoln. Negligent child abuse, two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Dec. 14.

Transfers

Pursuit Real Estate LLC to Zachary J Kobza and Melanie A. Slama. Lots 5, 6 in block 5, Glenover of Beatrice. $175,000-$176,000.

Lawrence D. and Eleanor Oltman to Brandon J. and Nicole L. Oltman. Part of section 36, Nemaha township. $299,000-$300,000.

Connie C. and Kenneth P. Arens to Willis J. Bland Jr. and Doreana Bland. Lot 1, Millers first addition of Beatrice. $364,000-$365,000.

Neil D. Beaver to David Garland. Part of lots 10, 11 in block 10, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Kim A. and Leann Umphenour to Matthew M. and Skylee Smail. Lots 11, 12 in block 2, Lamb subdivision of Beatrice. $143,000-$144,000.

Quiet Acres to Paul M. Fitch. Lot 1, Cottonwood Meadows subdivision of section 24, Midland township. $304,000-$305,000.

