At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Nicholas E. Parry, 50, DeWitt, $75; Steven R. Lagree, 57, Beatrice, $125; Scott J. Pope, 49, Beatrice, $25; Lawrence F. Strubel, 53, Tecumseh, $200; Angela M. Phillips, 52, Pickrell, $75.
No seat belt:
George E. Warnsing, 70, Beatrice, $25.
Failure to signal:
George E. Warnsing, 70, Beatrice, $25.
No operator’s license:
Richard B. Fisher, 39, Lincoln, $75.
No brake lights/turn signals:
Christopher S. Pinkerton, 39, Beatrice, $25.
Failure to yield:
Johnny D. Meyers, 60, Beatrice, $25.
CMV brake:
Scott T. Christensen, 54, Lincoln, $50.
CMV Marking:
Scott T. Christensen, 54, Lincoln, $50.
CMV suspension:
Scott T. Christensen, 54, Lincoln, $25.
Open container violation:
China S. McClure, 34, DeWitt, $50.
Arraignments
Troy L. Bartels, 44, 1521 Ella St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 16.
Abigail J. Shue, 22, 1514 Jefferson St. Second-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Sept. 7.
Mercedes M. Morrison, 28, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 20.
Dustin D. Thompson, 27, 823 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 14.
Michael A. Brooks, 28, 1002 Scott St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 20.
Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 20.
Sentencings
Dustin D. Thompson, 27, 823 N. Sixth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Ronald E. Cary, 47, 205 N. Saunders St., Blue Springs. $100 for exhibition driving.
Mark E. Polson, 40, 1301 Jackson St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Karrie J. York, 47, 109 N. Scott St., Endicott. $100 for driving under suspension.
Ian W. Moore, 20, 1010 W. Court St. $75 for no proof of insurance.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension.
Dakota W. Blackburn, 18, 1625 D St. Fairbury. $100 for no proof of insurance, $100 for misusing learner’s permit.
Gregory C. Lauby, 73, 312 N. 10th St., Wymore.$1,000 for obstructing government operations.
Elizabeth M. Reich, 35, 4631 Cooper Ave., Lincoln. $150 for shoplifting.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Continued
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Two counts tampering with a witness, two counts protection order violation, stalking. Continued to July 9.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Theft, intrusion. Continued to July 9.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 22.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 Scott St. Burglary. Continued to July 22.
Preston D. Jurgens, 24, 22` S. 21st St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to July 13.
Anita J. Werner, 57, 1700 Park St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 29.
Michael Carel Jr., 41, 1803 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 13.
Jerrod D. Dorn, 32, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. Fourth offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 3.
Aaron D. Miller, 47, 2001 Jackson St. Fourth offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 3.
Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to July 13.
Karl Williams Jr., 30, 525 E. Lincoln St., Wichita, Kan. First-degree forgery. Continued to June 29.
Melissa J. Tyson, 46, 414 N. 16th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 20.
Bryan N. Bishop, 26, 408 N. Eighth St. Second-degree trespassing, third-degree assault. Continued to July 20.
Gregory L. Mann, 55, 316 N. 17th St. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 20.
Nicholas S. Fentress, 25, 1202 C St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, third-degree domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 22.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 22, 204 Abbott St. Assault. Continued to July 6.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 39,1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 20.
Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham, Kan. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to July 1.
Theotis A. Deyampert, 60, 105 ½ N. Fifth St. Protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 1.
Ronda K. Thompson, 56, 1118 W. Scott St. Harassment protection order violation, failure to appear. Continued to July 1.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 Scott St. Burglary. Continued to July 22.
Chyanne B. Johnson, 21, 1302 Scott St. Theft. Continued to July 20.
Scott A. Brodersen, 51, 1119 Third Corso, Nebraska City. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 20.
Debra Schultz, 55, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Tampering with physical evidence, five counts unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to July 22.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Two counts Sex Offender Registration Act violation, habitual criminal. Continued to July 22.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 41, 1206 N. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 22.
Brandee N. Freauf, 46, 1413 Union Ave. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 22.
Tammy R. Hesse, 60, 608 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 22.
Shenee K. Levin, 19, 524 Main St., Ashland. Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession, acts declared unlawful. Continued to July 22.
Duane M. Colson, 26, 1301 10th St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to July 22.
Dakota R. Clifton, 20, 73622 610 Ave., Sterling. Minor in possession. Continued to July 20.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Shoplifting. Continued to July 22.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Minor in possession. Continued to July 22.
Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to June 29.
Bound
Stanley B. Stierwalt, 68, 2708 Ella St. Second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, strangulation, first-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Bound to District Court July 22.
Taylor A. Smith, 30, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 21.
Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Bound to District Court July 7.
Damien S. Roland, 41, 218 S. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 22.
Damien S. Roland, 41, 218 S. 13th St. Two counts intentional child abuse. Bound to District Court July 22.
Transfers
11T NE LLC to Sharon K. and Christopher J Weber. Part of lot 10, Blackmans third addition of Blue Springs. $16,000-$17,000.
Bruce G. Jones and Berwyn E. Jones to Mainstreet Bank. Lot 16 in block 20, original town of Wymore. $37,000-$38,000.
Gregg F. Thomas, Charles I Thomas to Hayden A. Albers. Part of section 36, Island Grove township. $34,000-$35,000.
Patricia A. Saathoff, lavern and Bonnie J. Saathoff to Raymond T. and Robin L. Boll. Lot 25, Flowing Springs ninth addition of Beatrice. $193,000-$194,000.
Aaron S. and Audrey J. Whitwer to Malinda Hock. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 20, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $68,000-$69,000.
Brett and Darcy Esau to Dewaele Painter, Hannah Painter. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 20, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.
Francis R. and Lea Pytlik to Ryan and Kristen Dorn. Lots 11, 12 in block 3, Malones addition of Cortland. $280,000-$281,000.
Robert J. Sargent Jr. and Cheryl L. Sargent to Gregory S. and Emily R. Iverson. Part of lot 26, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.
Julie A. Belding to Steven and Megan Bianchi. Lot 3, Whispering Pines estates second subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $48,000-$49,000.
David F. and Amy R. Bell to Jay and Sarah Bartlett. Lot 8 in block 1, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.