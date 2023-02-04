All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Loraine Perez Garcia, 20, Beatrice, $125; Jared A. Dannenberger, 40, Lincoln, $25; Kian I Schultze, 19, Beatrice, $25; Hayley E. Hiracheta, 18, Bellevue, $75.

No operator’s license

Alex J. Rodriguez, 21, Beatrice, $75; Luis A. Perez Aguiar, 31, Beatrice, $75; Angel Castro Casarrubias, 28, Lincoln, $75; David Herscap, 34, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Craig A. Shera, 40, Steinauer, $25; Jared A. Dannenberger, 40, Lincoln, $25; Stormi M. Canfield, 44, Blue Springs, $25; Theodore L. Jackson, 39, Columbus, $25; Isai F. Tirres Del Rio, 20, Grand Island, $25; Yassine Bensetti, 32, Wichita, $25.

Stop sign violation

Devin K. Viveros, 17, Beatrice, $75.

One way violation

Devin K. Viveros, 17, Beatrice, $25.

Following too closely

Kyle Dorn, 35, Adams, $50.

Expired in transit

Stormi M. Canfield, 44, Blue Springs, $50; Hayley E. Hiracheta, 18, Bellevue, $50.

CMV HOS log

Yassine Bensetti, 32, Wichita, $100.

Arraignments

Gage T. McCarthy, 28, 1711 N. 15th St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 24.

Shane J. Douglas, 41, 1207 N. 17th St. Driving under suspension, driving under the influence, failure to signal. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 3.

Heidi L. Clary, 40, 305 E. Beatrice Ave. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 3.

Tyler J. Hahn, 36, 625 W. Fifth St., Russell, Kan. Driving under the influence. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 17.

Seth K. Janssen, 24, 15600 Little Salt Road, Greenwood. Driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 17.

Sentencings

Floyd E. Mathiesen, 75, 220 Ella St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Seth R. McCown, 47, 2711 National Road, Morrowville, Kan. $50 for no habitat stamp.

Julianna M. Schram, 40, 700 Fourth St., Fairbury. $100 for driving under suspension.

Michael Knipe, 23, 7979 S. 82nd Street, Adams. $250 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Zachery A. Bohlmeyer, 25, 1718 Monroe St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Tyler J. Hahn, 36, 625 W. Fifth St., Russell, Kan. No operator’s license, failure to maintain lane, improper turn. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Mercedes M. Morrison, 30, 403 Grant St. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 28.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Intimidation by phone call. Continued to Feb. 28.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 28.

Misty J. Frost, 35, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension. Sentencing set for March 9.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to Feb. 28.

Michael Knipe, 23, 7979 S. 82nd Street, Adams. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 21.

Craig Zuhlke, 45, 100 Franklin St. First-degree sexual assault, incest, child abuse, third-degree sexual assault. Continued to Feb. 21.

Curtis J. Hansen, 60, 820 W. Mary St. Driving while revoked, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 9.

David S. Fentress, 32, 712 Scott St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 16.

Danyle L. Smith, 39, 14903 Borman Ave., Omaha. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Feb. 16.

James E. Lantz, 207 N. LaSalle St. Nuisance violation. Continued to Feb. 14.

Carly M. Preston, 48, 2100 Washington St., Lincoln. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 14.

Demetrius Bryant, 18, 6110 S. 96th St., Lincoln. Minor in possession, zero tolerance violation. Continued to Feb. 28.

Kory R. Diekman, 32, 236 S. 19th St. Driving without interlock. Continued to March 10.

Calan A. Sedlacek, 25, 11185 E. State Highway 41, Adams. Driving under the influence, obstructing an officer, stop sign violation. Continued to March 10.

Arnold C. Cerny, 63, 6111 W. State Highway 4. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 10.

Nathan M. Hartung, 36, 514 W. Mary St. Four counts protection order violation. Continued to March 2.

Dalton J. Parde, 22, 513 E. First St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to March 23.

Tavin Q. Harms, 18, 28952 S. First St. Minor in possession, driving acts declared unlawful, stop sign violation, driving under the influence. Continued to March 10.

Tavin Q. Harms, 18, 28952 S. First St. Minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to March 10.

Lindsay M. Long, 35, 5115 W. Benton St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 3.

Gary M. Esau, 63, 1305 Aberdeen Ave., Lincoln. Driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 23.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. Second-degree trespassing, littering. Continued to Feb. 23.

Tyler E. Deitloff, 37, 226 S. Blaine St., Minden. Reckless driving. Continued to March 2.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions. Continued to Feb. 23.

Bound

Joel Estrada-Baez, 21, 420 W. H St., Wymore. Intentionally violate narcotic drug law. Bound to District Court Feb. 23.

Transfers

James L. Meyer to David L. Meyer. Part of section 5, Glenwood township. $49,000-$50,000.

Mark D. Pinkerton, Kenneth E. Pinkerton to Sparrow S. and Joey L. Meyer. Lots 11, 12 and part of lot 10 in block 6, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. 315,000-$316,000.

KH Holdings Nebraska LLC to Pinpoint Beatrice LLC. Lot 1 and part of lot 2, Try-77 Acres addition of Beatrice. $419,000-$420,000.

Steven R. and Sandra L. Kostal to Steven E. and Pamela A. Kostal. Part of section 29, Paddock township. $779,000-$780,000.

Phillip Weber, David Weber, Carole Weber to Christopher M. Bell. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 1, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.

Genevieve Eckhoff to Pamela S. Purdom. Lot 2 in block 3, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice, lot 7 in block 3, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

JDL LLC to Bawiz Rentals LLC. Lot 64, McConnells subdivison of Beatrice. $459,000-$460,000.

David Thoman to Tanner Goes. Part of lot 5 in block 5, original town of Blue Springs. $3,000-$4,000.