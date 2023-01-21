At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Joshua M. Odle, 27, Beatrice, $200; Michelle E. Lawrence, 57, Hanover, Kan., $75; Violet K. Wells, 20, Lincoln, $200; Ulises A. Ayala Perez, 27, Tecumseh, $25; Denise A. Hawley, 57, Swanton, $200; Jered R. Schaefer, 42, Fairbury, $200; Dillon M. Siebe, 20, Beatrice, $75; William D. Scheele, 54, Odell, $75; Zaira L. Contreras, 35, Houston, $25; Sean M. Hayden, 16, Beatrice, $125; Ethen J. Webb, 25, Omaha, $25; Robert E. Linden, 71, Omaha, $75; Doris J. Bailey, 59, Junction City, Kan., $125.

Failure to yield

Jama R. Young, 43, Lincoln, $25.

No operator’s license

Ulises A. Ayala Perez, 27, Tecumseh, $75; Rhory M. Ivy, 40, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Alec Wineinger, 30, Beatrice, $25; Hector S. Nunez, 20, Ohiowa, $25; Daniel E. Bartles, 63, Tobias, $25; Preston J. Younie, 52, Sabetha, Kan., $200.

Expired in transit

Michael A. Smith, 29, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Colton W. Klaus, 26, 110 N. 28th St. Refuse to submit to test. Guilty plea entered.Sentencing set for Feb. 17.

Madison R. Vetch, 25, 1615 N. 19th St. Attempted obstructing a peace officer. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 3.

Nicholas J. Lyne, 42, 311 S. EIghth St. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 23.

Marnie L. Oates, 49, 221 Abbott St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 17.

Wesley P. Shillings, 49, 520 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Not guilty plea neutered. Bench trial set for March 20.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Two counts protection order violation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 27.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Attempt of a class 2 misdemeanor. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 27.

Christopher N. Glover, 25, 107 N. Columbus Ave., Plymouth. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Kevin R. Dandliker, 46, 515 S. Eighth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Sentencings

Justin R. Mick, 38, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. $100 for open container violation.

Aaron S. Coudeyras, 46, 420 N. 18th St. $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Travis A. Privett, 29, 412 Market St. $250, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Jerry L. Harms, 42, 1008 Market St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Josiah Lindstrom, 19, 1006 Ella St. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Tara L. Huls, 39, 5858 Whitecliff Road, Rockford, Ill. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Dismissed

Colton W. Klaus, 26, 110 N. 28th St. Reckless driving, criminal mischief. Dismissed with prejudice.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no proof of ownership. Dismissed with prejudice.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Protection order violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, no valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Robert S. Hillard, 51. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, no proof of ownership, improper vehicle lighting, driving during revocation. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions. Continued to Feb. 2.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 505 N. 13th St. Theft. Continued to Feb. 21.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 505 N. 13th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 21.

Sean L. Martinson, 38. Burglary. Continued to Feb. 7.

Nathan M. Hartung, 36, 514 W. Mary St. Protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 31.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 24.

Sean D. Binnick, 44, 675 Main St., Crab Orchard. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 14.

Joshua J. Carpenter, 38, 30924 S.W. 117th Road, Ellis. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 21.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 45, 315 N. Eighth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 24.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 45, 315 N. Eighth St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 24.

Taylor A. Tart, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 7.

Angela B. Alano, 35, 210 N, Graham St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 24.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 35, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 2.

Tyler E. Deitloff, 37, 226 S. Blaine St., Minden. Reckless driving. Continued to Feb. 2.

Dalton J. Johnson, 23, 9106 E. Oliver Road, Blue Springs. Driving under the influence, stop sign violation. Continued to Feb. 23.

Travis W. Twitter, 44, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Feb. 23.

Dale L. Sejkora, 57, 209 S. Sumner St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 23.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. EIghth St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to Feb. 23.

Coby D. Hersh, 22, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo. First offense DUI, procuring alcohol for a minor, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 23.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 23.

Michael D. Kiel, 32, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 23.

Brian P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Obstructing government operations, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 23.

Wesley P. Shillings, 49, 119 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Jan. 24.

Rodger A. Keehn, 47, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 9.

Scott A. Goin, 38, 621 Arthur St. Fugitive from Justice. Continued to Feb. 7.

Rose M. Coyle, 30, 145 S. 12th St., Hebron. False reporting. Continued to Feb. 23.

Christopher R. Pilkinton, 49, 823 N. Sixth St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Feb. 3.

Bound

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Feb. 23.

Doug E. Kasl, 47, 419 N. 17th St. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Bound to District Court.

Tammy S. Wicklander, 58, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Feb. 8.

Transfers

Collins Real Estate LLC to Jarrod L. Parde. Lots 5-14 and part of lot 4 in block 15, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

Anthony D. Wester to Brad and Kelly Parr. Lots 7, 8 in block 17, Glenover of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

David and Lanta Gross to Joshua McCoy. Part of lot 8 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Todd A. Jensen to Gavin Nielson. Part of lots 16-18 in block 12, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

Keith and Nancy Kuhlman to Jerry Belcher. Lot5 in block 3, original town of Wymore. $54,000-$55,000.

Ronald A. and Lisa M. Preston to John D. Brantley Jr. Part of lot 3, Remmers first addition of section 12, Nemaha township. $949,000-$950,000.

Deborah L. and Gale L. Andrew, Dianne D. and Lennie E. Lahman, Dawn R. Connelly to Justin and Naomi Koch. Part of section 24, Liberty township. $984,000-$985,000.

Mosaic Foundation, Salvation Army to Keelie Dike. Part of lots 1-3 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.