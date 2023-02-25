All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Wendi C. Ferguson, 42, Beatrice, $75; Luis A. Alvarez, 61, Lincoln, $25; Blaise J. Brase, 20, Tecumseh, $25; Prasanna Kuma Challa, 29, Lincoln, $75; Chloe G. Dunn, 24, Lincoln, $25; Kristopher L. Stromer, 22, Fairbury, $75; Edgar F. Arevalo Ayala, 37, Omaha, $25; David E. McLaughlin, 65, Wymore, $75; Dennis G. Bergmeier, 76, Plymouth, $25; Samantha M. Durham, 18, Fairbury, $25; Maleah N. Butler, 30, Beatrice, $75; Lea D. Meece, 36, Wymore, $25; Tyler L. Mittan, 17, Rockville, M.D., $125; Ryan N. Justice, 33, Odell, $200.

No operator’s license

Luis A. Alvarez, 61, Lincoln, $75; Edgar F. Arevalo Ayala, 37, Omaha, $75; Arthur Saathoff, 74, Lewiston, $75; Cindy Reiber, 56, Beatrice, $75; Jose L. Mina, 41, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Sean A. Helie, 40, North Platte, $25; Sean A. Helie, 40, North Platte, $25; Michael E. North, 31, Beatrice, $25; Arthur Saathoff, 74, Lewiston, $25; Tai V. Lusk, 19, Beatrice, $25; Yvonne J. Gordon, 58, Baytown, Texas, $25; Jesse L. Ehlers, 27, Wilber, $25.

Improper passing

Skyler S. Phothirath, 24, Plymouth, $25.

Arraignments

Joshua J. Carpenter, 38, 30924 S.W. 1117th Road, Ellis. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for March 27.

Rhonda J. Horrocks, 58, 140 Rainbow Drive, Livingston, Texas. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 19.

Kiernan B. Robbins-Palmer, 21, 6616 S. 153rd Road, Omaha. No valid registration, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 4.

Sentencings

Kayla M. Walbridge, 29, 1012 N. 26th St. $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Justin S. Smick, 42, 1618 Ashland Ave. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Wyatt D. Faulder, 28, 3974 W. Belvidere Road. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Kristina L. Few, 34, 606 S. Eighth St. $100 for driving under suspension, $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no license on person.

Dylan P. Swint, 34, 1315 S. Eighth St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for refusing to submit to a test, $100 for refusing to submit to a pretest.

Derrick A. Hurley, 35, Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Continued

Matthew L. Pangborn, 42, 418 W. Court St. No proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Feb. 28.

Vincent K. Warner, 56, 740 Garden St. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to March 21.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 7.

Jennifer E. Williamsen, 29, 2407 Arapahoe Trail. Third-degree assault. Continued to March 21.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to March 9.

Nathan S. Mowles, 55, 1923 S. Fourth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 23.

Yvonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 9.

Michelle L. Magdaleno, 52, 208 Hill St. Burglary, attempt of a class 2 felony, first-degree trespassing, theft, criminal mischief. Continued to March 21.

Craig Zuhlke, 45, 100 Franklin St. First-degree sexual assault, child abuse, negligent child abuse, third-degree sexual assault. Continued to March 7.

Austin L. Schultz, 25, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Continued to March 23.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 505 N. 13th St. Theft. Continued to March 7.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 505 N. 13th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 7.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Harassment protection order violation, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 7.

Wyatt J. Blythe, 19, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Minor in possession. Continued to March 21.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, first offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to April 4.

Bound

Mindy J. Pyle, 52, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court March 23.

District Court

Sentencings

Terry L. Bailes, 59, 1010 Rouke Drive, Platte City, Mo. 7-10 years for attempted robbery.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. Two years prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, $300 for possession of marijuana, six months consecutive for driving during revocation, two years consecutive for tampering with physical evidence, two years consecutive for possession of a controlled substance.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. One year jail for carrying a concealed weapon, 180 days concurrent for shoplifting.

Trevor L. Watson, 25, Beatrice. One year prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Rose M. Coyle, 30, 145 S 12th St., Hebron. One year prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance, two years concurrent for failure to appear.

Colten R. Anderson, 19, 706 Abraham St., Firth. 60 months probation for possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

Continued

Broderick H. Cooper, Possession of a short shotgun, defective headlight, no license on person, loaded shotgun in vehicle. Continued to March 8.

Robert E. Reagan Jr, 45, 13723 E. Apple Road,Adams. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 9.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana. Continued to March 22.

Christopher L. Volle, 326 Thayer St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 23.

Christopher D. Drees, 51, 306 Francis St., Daykin. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, operate a vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding. Continued to May 3.

Divorces

Christopher C. Canfield, 43, Wymore from Stormi M. Canfield, 42, Blue Springs. Married July 2015.

Calleen Armstrong, 31, Beatrice from Adam E. Armstrong, 32, Pickrell. Married March 2018.

Transfers

Ella L. Rademacher to Nissen Brothers Real Estate LLC. Lot 2 in block 53, original town of Beatrice. $63,000-$64,000.

Tiffany L. Trauernicht to Tiffany L. Trauernicht and Alex L. Eckhoff. Lots 1, 2 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys third addition of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.

Joyce E. Bell to Bells Welders Tents International LLC. Lot 3 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $78,000-$79,000.

Sean P. Schidler, Shannon Schidler to Sean P. Schidler. Part of lot 4 in block 4, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

ALC Investments LLC to David Henning. Lot 12 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Chad Buhr Construction LLC to Alexandria J. and Jalen C. Weeks. Lot 4 in block 1, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.

Kevin and Melissa D. Janssen to Kelly Diller and Karlea Nouzovsky. Lot 15 in block 2, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice. 197,000-$198,000.

Brian Troxel, Sheila Ebbers, Eric Troxel, Susan Clark, Wayne and Martha Sonsteng, Ernest Troxel, Nicholas and Audra Troxel, Tyler Troxel to Shana D. Shelton. Lot 6 in block 24, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $12,000-$13,000.

Anthony D. Wester to Edward L. Cloran. Lots 1-4 in block 17, Glenover of Beatrice. $25,000-$26,000.

Harry L. Smith to Madison Sweem. Lots 4-5 in block 4, Penners addition of Beatrice. $137,000-$138,000.

Roy F. and Karen R. Fakler to Michael D. and Jodi B. Fakler. Lots 1-5 in block 40, Glenover of Beatrice. $23,000-$24,000.