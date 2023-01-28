At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Kayden D., Nickel, 17, Beatrice, $300; Robert B. Taylor, 30, Beatrice, $75; Bryce M. Kopf, 24, Lincoln, $75; Adelina G. Rodriguez, 27, Fairbury, $200; Jacob T. Scharfen, 18, Lincoln, $75.

No operator’s license

Javir Martinez Gonzales, 41, Diller, $75; Dean Mortensen, 55, Crab Orchard, $75.

No valid registration

Jennafer M. Glaesemann, 37, Beatrice, $25; Thomas D. Gatlin, 18, Lincoln, $25; Gavin L. Henry, 16, Beatrice, $25; Gavin L. Henry, 16, Beatrice, $25; Gavin L. Henry, 16, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Ryan R. Hunt, 22, 28730 S. 120th Road. Reckless driving. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Theft by receiving stolen property, first offense driving under the influence of drugs, driving during revocation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 24.

Macon J. Kaer, 36, 906 Ella St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 16.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Second-degree trespassing. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 24.

Preston C. Sonderup, 20, 207 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Negligent child abuse, third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 10.

Brittany E. Roberts, 33, 1429 N. 14th St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 2.

Sentencings

David L. Kuker, 19, 64636 719th Road, Shubert. $250 for minor in possession.

Glen D. Richards, 45, 410 S. 11th St. $750 for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Michael J. Bunch, 46, 1413 N. 19th St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 614 N. Ninth St., Wymore. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI. $250 for each of three counts procuring alcohol to a minor.

Javier Santiz Gomez, 23, 721 W. Mary St., Crete. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Xavier T. Bauer, 38. $100 for driving under suspension.

Joseph Watson, 29, 1912 S. Fifth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Derrick A. Hurley, 35, 402 S. Eighth St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

William L. Kunath Sr., 60, 420 N. Eighth St., Wymore. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Farren M. Hartung, 34, 2701 Ella St. $500 for school bus stop sign violation.

Tawni J. Hein, 39, 71615 Highway 103, Jansen. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Continued

William R. Barber, 40, 4161 Arizona Ave., Grand Island. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 20.

Steven C. Behrens, 50, 2119 Jefferson St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 3.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Continued to March 24.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to March 24.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault. Continued to March 24.

Adrian S. Newby, 20, 102 Fourth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault of an officer, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 24.

Kurt D. Ottersberg, 41, 17397 S. 134th Road, Filley. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 23.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 286261 S.W. 89th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident, shoplifting. Continued to Feb. 3.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 286261 S.W. 89th Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 3.

Luis Contreras Zeferino, 22, 613 N. 12th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 17.

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, 122 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension, no registration in vehicle, speeding. Continued to Feb. 17.

Brandon L. Imes, 35, 1305 S. Fourth St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 24.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. Possession of marijuana, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 10.

Rylee J. Meints, 24, 502 E. H St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 7.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 23.

Jeffrey Baker, 58, 1109 Elk St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Feb. 23.

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 40, 4141 Riverside P.W., Council Bluffs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault on an officer, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership, no operator’s license, possession of mairjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek A. Brantley, 30, 118 W. Scott St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to March 9.

April R. Dixon, 48, 1414 Grant St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 9.

Jacob A. Bishop, 19, 119 Graham St. First offense DUI, possession of marijuana. Continued to Feb. 7.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 28.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 28.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Three counts protection order violation, tampering with evidence. Continued to Feb. 28.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Protection order violation, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Feb. 21.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Two counts assault an officer with body fluid. Continued to March 21.

Bound

Melissa Tyson, 48, 414 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Feb. 23.

District Court

Arraignments

Patrick M Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 8.

Aaron J Finnell, 42, 1111 N. Eighth St. Protection order violation, third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 8.

Sentencings

Robert H Hermsmeier, 56, 201 Maple St., Jansen. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Sean T Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, $100 for driving under suspension.

Lynn J Replogle, 47, 36799 S. First Road, Blue Springs. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $50 for open container, $100 for no fishing permit.

Payton M. Bishop, 25, 419 Thayer St. 8-12 years for attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Tanya L. Binnick, 45, 926 N. Fifth St. 8-12 years for distribution of a controlled substance.

Continued

Dakota D Erks, 22,316 Cheyenne Drive. Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to March 8.

Charles E. O'Keefe, 61, 1200 Eighth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to March 8.

Donna L Schwartz, 51, 721 W. Court St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation.Continued to March 8.

Nickolas E Weidner, 32, 826 N. Sixth St., Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 8.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, theft $0-$500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to March 22.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Continued to March 22.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 12th St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 22.

Marriage Licenses

Jeremy P. Doss, 35, Beatrice to Janice A. Ward, 30, Beatrice.

Matthew J. Lien, 30, Beatrice to Mary K. Rambour, 27, Beatrice.

Roger R. Fossler, 50, Beatrice to Jennifer D. Ossowski, 46, Beatrice.

Christopher K. Lampe Jr., 45, Beatrice to DianeT. Wallace, 44, Beatrice.

Hunter Baete, 26, Beatrice to Sarah R. Garrels, 22, Beatrice.

Troy J. Klaus, 24, Beatrice to Maekenzy C. Ward, 23, Beatrice.

Divorces

Gene L. Steinmeyer, 72, Beatrice from Michele D. Steinmeyer, 67, Maryville, Mo. Married May 1994.

Rusty C. Gillmore, 42, Beatrice from Trumane L. Gillmore, 49, Beatrice. Married August 2017.

Derrie J. Seeman, 41, Liberty from Kandi E. Seeman, 39, Blue Springs. Married August 2015.

Transfers

Vernon D. and Catherine A. Mueller to Kurtis VanLaningham. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block B. Steinmeyers addition of Clatonia. $141,000-$142,000.

Melvin D. and Janet A. Dissmeyer to Jeffrey and Deborah Hestermann. Part of block 2, Harnlys division of Adams. $79,000-$80,000.

Brandon and Angela Oltman to Preston Kremer. Lots 7, 8 in block 16, West Park addition of Beatrice. $90,000-$91,000.

Zach and Heather Heble to Travis and Kaylie Snyder. Lots 13, 14 in block 5, original town of Odell. $169,000-$170,000.

Ricky J. Vontz to Michael and Debra Cyrus. Part of lot 21, Greens A.L. Subdivision of Beatrice. $193,000-$194,000.

Rebecca Schmale to Jeremy Stachura. Lots 9, 10 in block 5, original town of Cortland. $191,000-$192,000.

Lop LLC to Dawn Carpenter. Lots 13, 14 in block 20, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $369,000-$370,000.

Darrell D. and Sue Bruns to Nissen Brothers Real Estate. Lot 8 in block 28, original town of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Virla M. McKee to Myron D. and Sarah Jurgens. Lots 5, 6 in block 2, Doctors Lake of section 33, Adams township. $499,000-$500,000.