At the Courthouse

Samantha R Hockman, 31, 204 Leslie St. Tampering with evidence, failure to appear. Continued to April 22.

Gary A Ingrao, 40, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, driving under suspension. Continued to April 22.

Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. Possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to May 5.

Paul D Evans-Harris, 31, 426 N.W. 16th St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, intentional violation of narcotics drug law, driving under suspension. Continued to May 5.

Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to May 6.

Brittany L Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI. Continued to May 6.

Brittany L Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to May 6.

Chelsi L Pike, 34, 1505 Oxford Place, Manhattan, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to May 6.