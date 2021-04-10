At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Victoria L. Anderson, 20, Overton, $125; Brandon L. Crounse, $125; Eugene P. Manuylo, 34, Lincoln, $125; Justin A. Thomsen, 42, Liberty, $125; Adam M. Gullion, 35, Lincoln, $25; Randall S. Saathoff, 55, Diller, $75; Francisco R. Solis-Arzola, 18, Omaha, $200.
No valid registration:
Briana M. Sorensen, 36, Fairbury, $25; Lorren N. Rahn, 24, Omaha, $25; Brittney G. Skinner, 26, Edgar, $25.
No child restraint:
James D. Oblinger, 58, Wymore, $25.
Improper passing:
Gage E. Snook, 19, Adams, $25.
Disobey stop light:
Ethan W. Studt, 22, Delphos, Kan., $75.
Overweight gross load:
Jerred D. Ray, 38, Beatrice, $200.
UCR no registration:
Karl A. Heiman, 51, David City, $100.
Arraignments
Steven C. Murdock, 49, 523 S. 10th St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 11.
James L. Jameson, 66, 27860 S.W. 32nd Road. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 20.
Shynona Halteman, 21, 64384 Highway 67, Peru. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 18.
Brittany E. Roberts, 31, 1006 Bell St., Wymore. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 18.
Amber L. Hernandez, 42, 712 Scott St. Dog at large. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for May 6.
Ronald L. Cornelius, 26, 814 Scott St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 18.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice, Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 17.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice, Protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 17.
Payton McCubbin, 23, 1211 N. 17th St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 26.
Gregory C. Lauby, 73, 312 N. 10th St., Wymore. Obstructing government operations. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 18.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 255 W. First St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 26.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 255 W. First St., Cortland. Driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 26.
Sentencings
Jalisa F. May, 28, 1123 Elk St. $100 for driving under suspension.
James M. Evans, 41, 1001 N. Fifth St. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked one year for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Spencer J. Keefover, 31, 1118 Market St. $500 for disturbing the peace.
Milo C. Leslie, 25, 909 N. Sixth St. $100 for second-degree trespassing.
Mindy S. Hildebrandt, 31, 1129 B St., Fairbury. $150 for leaving the scene of an accident.
James M. Evans, 42, 1020 N. 15th St. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked for one year for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Dismissed
Spencer J. Keefover, 31, 1118 Market St. Criminal mischief. Dismissed with prejudice.
Mindy S. Hildebrandt, 31, 1129 B St., Fairbury. No operator’s license. Dismissed with prejudice.
Payton McCubbin, 23, 1211 N. 17th St. Speeding. Dismissed with prejudice.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 255 W. First St., Cortland. Third-degree assault, careless driving. Dismissed without prejudice.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 255 W. First St., Cortland. First offense DUI, obstructing government operations, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Trevor A. Danek, 28, 1423 High St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 20.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 38, 1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to May 6.
Jason J. Arnold, 49, 628 E. Oak Road, Blue Springs. Stalking, two counts terroristic threats. Continued to April 20.
Dustin T. McBride, 32, 1000 N. Fourth Ave., Kearney. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to May 4.
Kimberly A. Mahloch, 59, Beatrice. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 22.
Stephanie J. Belt, 36, 1502 Crestview Ave. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to April 20.
Brooke L. Layman, 30, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to May 13.
Christine M. Hatzenbuehler, 55, 1012 N. 26th St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 4.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Minor in possession, zero tolerance violation. Continued to April 13.
Anthony B. McManaman, 28, 202 S. 13th St., Wymore. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, no operator’s license, speeding. Continued to May 4.
Kallista R. Story, 21, 700 Grace St. First offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to May 4.
Kevin D. Glaser, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to April 13.
Kendra J. Barnts, 23, 1006 S. Fourth St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. COntinued to April 13.
Brett L. Jernigan, 25, 110 Q St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 13.
Terry L. Franzen, 46, Plymouth. Burglary, theft by deception $0-$500, second-degree trespassing. Continued to April 15.
Steven King, 20, 3800 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 25.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 255 W. First St., Cortland. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 26.
Derek M. Bollin, 48, 336 Cheyenne St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to May 11.
Bound
Isaac W. Anderson, 45, 2726 E. Natalie Lane, Joplin, Mo. Sex Offender Registration Act Violation. Bound to District Court May 7.
District Court
Arraignments
Delani C Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union Ave. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 19.
Eric J Lewien, 28, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 3.
Eric J Lewien, 28, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 3.
Sentencings
Jovan A. Miranda, 24, 709 W 33rd Ave., Bellevue. 24 months probation for two counts third-degree assault, obstructing government operations.
Wayne A. Saul Jr., 46, 1301 Lincoln St. Two years prison for driving while revoked from DUI.
Continued
Michael M Morgan, 31, Possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, failure to deliver title, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 21.
James W White Jr., 29, 309 Laramie St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 21.
Deina D Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. First offense DUI, resisting arrest. Continued to April 21.
Deina D Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 21.
Deina D Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 21.
Mindy S. Thomsen, 43, 1020 N 15th St. First-degree trespassing, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to April 21.
Jeremy P Dayhuff, 46, Two counts possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to April 21.
Travis J Gilbert, 37, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 21.
Samantha R Hockman, 31, 204 Leslie St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 22.
Samantha R Hockman, 31, 204 Leslie St. Tampering with evidence, failure to appear. Continued to April 22.
Gary A Ingrao, 40, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, driving under suspension. Continued to April 22.
Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. Possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to May 5.
Paul D Evans-Harris, 31, 426 N.W. 16th St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, intentional violation of narcotics drug law, driving under suspension. Continued to May 5.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to May 6.
Brittany L Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI. Continued to May 6.
Brittany L Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to May 6.
Chelsi L Pike, 34, 1505 Oxford Place, Manhattan, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, failure to appear. Continued to May 6.
Robert D Cave, 30, 5010 EMerald Drive, Lincoln. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, carrying a concealed weapon, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to May 6.
Realidy A. Schram, 1412 Grant St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to May 20.
Abram L Wyatt, 36. Three counts child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 2.
Jerome S. Beck, 39, 1982 Bear Lake. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Continued to July 14.
Divorces
Lewis H. Henderson, 57, Beatrice from Rhondarae J. Henderson, 59, Beatrice. Married August 1985.
Transfers
Jeffrey C. and Bobbie Jo Henning to Kent and Patricia Lane. Part of section 25,Riverside township. $17,000-$18,000.
BCC Holdings Inc. to Thomas S. and Rachel Betteley. Lot 15 in block 2, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
SV&L Investments to Elaine M. and Raymond E. Coleman. Lot 3 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $76,000-$77,000.
Randy J. and Susan K. Wymore to Brett D. and Darcy J. Esau. Part of section 27, Blakely township. $299,000-$300,000.
Dell M. and Margaret J. Michaelis, Ginger and Todd D. Nicholaus, Roger D. and Gordon M. Michaelis to Benjamin F. and Sheena N. Yockel. Lots 1-4 in block 7, Scotts second addition fo Wymore. $209,000-$210,000.
William C. Lottman, Dean A. Lottman, Laverne A. Lottman, Margaret C. Lottman to Chad Borgman. Part of block 12, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. 89,000-$90,000.
First Tri County Bank to JBB Enterprises LLC. Part of lot 52, McConnells subdivision of Gage County. $9,000-$10,000.
Robert L. Krecklow, Lynnde M. Funk, Patricia M. Krecklow to Mitchell D. and Laura K. Williamson. Lot 8, Brotts third addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
Vickie and Jeffrey Sutter to Brandis and Lucas Hunnicutt. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 12, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. 136,000-$137,000.
Ronald and Karen D. Hodges to Julie L. Baker. Lot 5, Tiemanns third addition of Beatrice. $227,000-$228,000.
Cindy R. Essam to John J. and Janet L. Purdom. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 24, original town of Beatrice. $72,000-$73,000.
Carl D. and Victoria McPhail, Don and Mary Ann Deuel, Gary L. and Mary L. McPhail to Gene L. and Rebecca S. Reedy. Lots 6-8 in block 6, Browns addition of Blue Springs. $23,000-$24,000.
Mark D. Busboom, Jaimee J. Lyons to Tyler L. Phelps. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 46, original town of Beatrice. $7,000-$8,000.
Amy and Earl Latshaw, Jason and Kili Krauter to Abby and Caden Duncan. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $165,000-$166,000.
Glenna R. Heller, Joshua E. and Cara A. Heller, Jennifer and James Krueger to Gale B and Michael Keefe. Lots 1, 13 and part of lots 2, 12 in block 4, lots 2-6 and part of lot 1 in block 1, original town of Clatonia. $194,000-$195,000.
Amelia Bent to Michael Widick. Part of lot 1, McCandless Place of Wyoure. $46,000-$47,000.
Wade E. and Emily M. Thornburg to Amy R. and David F. Bell. Lot 11, Meadowlark addition of Beatrice. $298,000-$299,000.
Jennifer B. Nelson to Paul E. and Bridget S. Lovell. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 4, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $131,000-$132,000.
Jeffrey B. and Shelly K. Hubka to Keelie Dike. Lot 7 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $38,000-$39,000.
Willard Buss, Marcia Kress, Darwin Buss to Travis and Lindy Buss. Part of section 27, Adams township. $49,000-$50,000.
11T NE LLC to Landon D. Hornby. Lot 7 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $21,000-$22,000.
Karen Thompson to Curt Oblinger, Krystal Rutti. Lots 1, 2 in block 37, original town of Wymore. $3,000-$4,000.
Lillian B. and Robert L. Lane to Travis and Angela Norris. Lot 4, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
Thomas J. and Lindsay A. Tweten to Brandon Stoner. Part of section 36, Highland township. $548,000-$549,000.
Roger J. Aden to Brandon and Katie Lillibridge. Lots 4-5 in block 26 Hoags addition of Wymore. $5,000-$6,000.
Dean F. Scheideler to Christopher and Corrinna Taylor. Lots 12-14 in block 2, Blackmans addition of Blue Springs. $24,000-$25,000.
Borromeo Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC. Lots 14, 15 in block 14, original town of Wymore. $2,000-$3,000.