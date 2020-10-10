At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, Beatrice, $125; Hayden M. Faulder, 16, Beatrice, $200; Amanda L. Delaney, 27, Lincoln, $125; Corban K. Kaikkonen, 24, Lahaina, Hawaii, $125; Annie P. Beals, 22, Clay Center, Kan., $75; Whitney B. Antons, 31, Beatrice, $75; Dale M. Aden, 81, Beatrice, $75; Angela D. Barber, 45, Odell, $75; Thomas C. Lokken, 18, Wilber, $200; Barbara E. Guenther, 76, Beatrice, $125.
No operator’s license:
Christopher J. Kiewicz, 26, Lincoln, $75.
No valid registration:
Krysten N. Gilbertson, 16, Beatrie, $25.
Disobey traffic light:
Alex J. Retherford, 17, Blue Springs, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Max E. Jones Jr., 55, Beatrice, $75.
Arraignments
Kevin M. Schultheis, 56, 1505 S. Fourth St. First offense DUI No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 17.
Daniel L. Byrd, 29, 612 Pleasant St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 10.
Brandon A. Johnson, 31, 624 W. Elm St., Wilber. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 12.
Sentencings
Janelle S. Sweeney, 26, 4640 Orchard St., Lincoln. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Patrick R. McAtee, 63, 1729 K St., Fairbury. $100 for driving under suspension.
Lindsay Ellis, 37, 1301 E. Court St. $50 for driving acts declared unlawful.
Randall E. Horton, 55, 745 W. Mary St. $25 for unlawful park entry.
Continued
Scott M. Brown, 32, 1011 Meriwether St. Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing government operations, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 29.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse. Continued to Oct. 19.
Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 43, 315 N. Eighth St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Dec. 8.
Noah D. Koller, 20, 71990 Highway 283, Arapahoe. Carrying a concealed weapon, minor in possession. Continued to Nov. 10.
Preston P. Goin, 19, 718 Elk St. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Oct. 13.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 13.
Blaine D. Colgrove, 46, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 10.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27, 118 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Nov. 2.
Amy L. Boyd, 38, 622 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 13.
Carlos Ortiz-Murillo, 35, 630 Oak St. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Oct. 9.
David J. urban, 34, 1014 Grant St. Strangulation, obstructing government operations. Continued to Oct. 13.
Matthew A. Shea, 29, 1118 W. Scott St. Strangulation. Continued to Nov. 2.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, 800 Jackson St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 13.
Travis A. Privett, 26, 912 W. F St., Wymore. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 13.
Todd S. Angel, 57, 710 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 10.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to Nov. 17.
Bound
Tomas Cordero, 49, 539 Ash St., Adams. Assault by a confined person. Bound to District Court Nov. 4.
Tomas Cordero, 49, 539 Ash St., Adams. Assault, third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Nov. 4.
Tomas Cordero, 49, 539 Ash St., Adams. Protection order violation. Bound to District Court Nov. 4.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Nov. 19.
District Court
Sentencings
Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. Three years prison for child abuse.
Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, 406 Court St. Three years prison for distribution of a controlled substance.
Michael S. Armagost, 37, 211 N. Sumner St. 18 months for driving while revoked.
Ryan K. Mathews, 32906 Ella St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher A. McGraw, 26, 102 N. Fifth St. One year jail for third-degree domestic assault, one year concurrent for second-degree false imprisonment.
Thomas N. Sailors Sr., 60, 117 N. Saunders St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
Continued
Dakota D. Erks, 19, Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Nov. 4.
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, Attempt of a clas 4 felony. Continued to Nov. 4.
Pamela S. Lindgren, 49, 1301 Lincoln St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Nov. 4.
Sonja Norman, 41, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree forgery, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Nov. 4.
Vincente L. Reyes, 36, 5640 Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.Continued to Dec. 8.
Dexter Robinson, 50, 1202 N. Seventh St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Continued to Nov. 5.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to Nov. 18.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 18.
Trevor L Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. First-degree sexual assault. Continued to Nov. 18.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 4.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 4.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 4.
Christian M. Edmond, 21, 6533 Pinkney St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 4.
Viola J. Kennedy, 64, 202 S. Lemon St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 18.
Kristie L. Ray, 45, 233 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful drug acts, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 5.
Anthony J. Campbell, 49, 1700 Park St. Negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 18.
Marriage Licenses
Nicholas A. Roth, 27, Beatrice to Jacqueline D. Banas, 25, Fairbury.
Michael L. Baumfalk, 43, Hickman to Connie S. Tharp, 47, Hickman.
Michael S. Grant Jr., 21, Beatrice to Shelby S. Powell, 26, Beatrice.
Gregory S. Bursovsky, 50, Adams to Judith E. Grosky, 57, Beatrice.
Brandon M. Vicars, 27, Beatrice to Zannie P. Smith, 24, Beatrice.
Transfers
William Scully trust, Ralph Fisher to Scully Estates Limited Partnership. Part of section 5, Riverside township, part of sections 2, 21, Rockford township. $1,906,000-$1,907,000.
Carolyn M. Dorsch, Margaret Dorsch, Peggy Dorsch to MBI Propertites LLC. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.
Lisa Michaelis to Elliot Hawkins. Lots 5-8 in block 8, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $5,000-$6,000.
Roger M. and Cynthia L. Holsing to Alan and Sheri Holsing. Part of sections 1, 3, Grant township. $457,000-$458,000.
Andrew S. and Krista K. Haake to Lanny D. Grosse. Lot 10 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.
Prairie Home Builders Inc. to Odi C. and Ryan L. Kramer. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 1, original town of Cortland. $152,000-$153,000.
Jodi E. Baehr, Carolgene Holsing to Roger M. and Cynthia L. Holsing. Part of section 10, Grant township. $1,119,000-$1,200,000.
John A. and Helen M. Swanson to Marvin R. and Kathryn L. Nelson. Part of section 12, Elm township. $34,000-$35,000.
Dale V. Egger to Allen Rentals LLC. Lots 1-7 in block 8, Railroad addition of Wymore. $34,000-$35,000.
Joshua P. and Jessica J. Hillmann to Lucas Roede and Angela Othmer. Lots 10-12 in block 4, Greens third subdivision of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.
Richard A. and Theresa L. Vogel to Russell L. Hicks. Lot 1, Fultons subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.
Peggy S. Philippi to John A. and Helen Swanson. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 14, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $247,000-$248,000.
Debra L. Kralik, Leslie L. Dean, Terry R. Dean, Dorothy L. Dean to Presley A. Barker, Lindsey M. Durman. Lot 5 in block 3, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. 139,000-$140,000.
Shawn K. and Lisa M. Post to Arlyce M. Thompson. Part of block 11, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Kevin Buhr to Carly Hunzeker. Lot 7 in block 8, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
Arlene Huenink to Kahyla L. Fury. Lot 40 Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $77,000-$78,000.
James W. Strand to Jeffrey K. and Lori L. Buechler. Lot 1, Doctors Lake first subdivision of section 33, Adams township. $419,000-$420,000.
Michael J. and Alyssa R. Kracke to Connie S. Russell. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 31, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.