At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Britton T. Wood, 28, Omaha, $25; Mandra A. Lueker, 30, Diller, $75; Justin W. McShane, 40, Beatrice, $200.

Stop sign violation:

Donita K. Weyer, 63, Blue Springs, $75; Robert B. Wade, 21, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license:

Robert B. Wade, 21, Beatrice, $75.

Arraignments

Dustin R. Stone, 24, Third-degree domestic assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Zackaria Lowe, 25, 7513 S. 43rd St., Bellevue. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 17.

Sentencings

Gavin M. Schuette, 21. 30 days jail concurrent for negligent child abuse, two counts disturbing the peace.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 1721 N. 19th St. 180 days jail for attempted third-degree domestic assault.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 1721 N. 19th St. 180 days jail for protection order violation, 30 days concurrent for intimidation by phone call.

Jennifer E. Williamsen, 28, 1315 N. Ninth St. $500, license revoked for 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Taylor A. Smith, 30, 2001 Donald St., Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.

Continued

Angela M. Murray, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 17.

Dakota D. Erks, 21, 303 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Feb. 28.

Dakota Erks, 21, 303 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 28.

Dakota Erks, 21, 303 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 28.

Amy Valdes, 44, 422 Exchange St., Emporia Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony, two counts carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana. Continued to April 4.

Samantha J. Prokop, 45, 310 N. Concord St., DeWitt. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 1.

Greg Guenther Jr., 46, 1515 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Feb. 24.

James A. Bender, 50, 710 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving while revoked, habitual criminal. Continued to Feb. 10.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 24, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. First-degree forgery, carrying a concealed weapon, second offense shoplifting, two counts second-degree forgery. Continued to Feb. 8.

Ashley R. Forshee, 28, 6052 E. Apple Road, Cortland. Driving without interlock, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Feb. 22.

Essence M. Hill-Meyer, 20, 708 Lincoln St. Possession of marijuana. Continued to Feb. 15.

Emma Johnson, 26, 601 27th Circle. Driving while revoked. Continued to Feb. 17.

James H. Hicks, 73, 823 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 15.

Jasyn H. Harris, 18, 2115 Elk St. Minor in possession, underage nicotine possession. Continued to Feb. 15.

Dustin J. Lampe, 38, 2810 P St., Lincoln. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 101 Nevada St., South Bend. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, two counts contempt of court. Continued to Feb. 15.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 101 Nevada St., South Bend. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle. Continued to Feb. 15.

Blake Strong, 38, 264 S. Hancock St., Fremont. First-degree trespassing. Continued to Feb. 22.

Kevin E. Clark, 64, 1016 Linden St., Fairbury. Intimidation by phone call. Continued to Feb. 15.

District Court

Arraignments

Jeffrey Jueneman, 34704 W. H St., Wymore. Fourth offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 6.

Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1800 Scott St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 16.

Sentencings

Catie L. Burr, 34, 925 N. Fourth St. 90 days jail for theft, $300 for possession of marijuana, 90 days jail for false reporting.

Jared D. Schroeder, 29, 1756 W. Dogwood Road, Pickrell. One year jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Alan F. Volner Jr., 34. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 16.

Continued

Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. Fourth offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to March 3.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Continued to March 3.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, two counts unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana. Continued to March 3.

Jerry J. Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 16.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 16.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to March 16.

Christopher D. O'Keefe, 29, 1414 11th St. Robbery. Continued to March 16.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Fourth offense DUI. Continued to April 6.

Transfers

Adam B. and Elizabeth A. Flaugh to Dillon and Megan Horne. Lot 1, Lightwater Estates of section 13, Nemaha township. $494,000-$495,000.

Carol A. Mick to Casey Rahorst. Lot 10 and part of lot 9 in block 12, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $56,000-$57,000.

Brett A. Weers to Brett A. Weers and Slysia Johnson. Part of section 31, Lincoln township. $65,000-$66,000.

Helzer Farms LLC to Amanda Bensch. Part of section 23, Barneston township. $229,000-$230,000.

Jason and Amberlee Westover to Angelina Bernabe. Lot 4 and part of lots 3, 5 in block 10, Ashbys addition of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

Ronald G. Smythe to Latrisa L. Garcia. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 14, original town of Wymore. $67,000-$68,000.

Shirley L. Turner to Dillon Dorothy. Part of lot 4 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Bobby R. Freeman Jr., Jordan N. Freeman to Kyle and Tracy Gabriel. Lots 11, 12 and part of lot 13 in block 6, Sumpters addition of Adams. $264,000-$265,000.

Charles and Tracy Howell to Daniel L. and Kelly Paul. Part of section 14, Hanover township. $449,000-$450,000.

Loree F. Dienstbier to Wayne E. and Vivian R. Zimmerman. Lot 8, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $223,000-$224,000.

John A. and Marcia S. Busboom to Jordan Busboom. Part of section 4, Holt township. $736,000-$737,000.

Tiemann Land and Cattle LLC to Daniel Brown. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 18, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $66,000-$67,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0