At the Courthouse

County Court
Speeding:
Alice J. Bryan, 59, Wymore, $125; Richard L. Hartman, 65, Holmesville, $75.
No operator’s license:
Dalerie M. Parde, 33, Beatrice, $75; Rafael Oritz, 43, Lincoln, $75.
Arraignments
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 29.
Terry E. Gronewold, 55, 17156 S. 25th Road, Pickrell. Second offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 1.
Julie L. Dobesh, 33, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 21.
Michael B. McDowell, 37, 16000 Stonebriar Court, Lindale, Texas. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, failure to signal. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 19.
Sentencings
Gerardo O. Robinson, 46, 1440 N. 63rd St., Lincoln. $100 for fishing without permit, $100 for failure to appear or comply.
Alexis M. Miller, 22, 325 W. First St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no registration in vehicle.
Scott Yager, 38, 2035 Jefferson St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Colt M. Johnson, 20, 70880 616th Ave., Pawnee City. $450 for minor in possession.
Spencer Z. Pingel, 19, $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, seven day jail concurrent, license revoked one year concurrent for driving under suspension.
Dismissed
Brydee Frase, 19, 517 S. 12th St., Wymore. Minor in possession. Dismissed without prejudice.
Korey J. Derr, 19, 723 W. Court St. Selling obscene literature to a minor, possession of child pornography, contributing to the delinquency of a child, electronic enticement. Dismissed without prejudice.
Colt M. Johnson, 20, 70880 616th Ave., Pawnee City. Zero tolerance violation. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Corbyn P. Bouma-Day, 19, 533 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 31.
Tyler W. Eggert, 36, 1506 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute near a school. Continued to Sept. 15.
Katherine E. Klevemann, 38, 501 N. 11th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license. Continued to Sept. 1.
Michael E. North, 28, 1801 Ella St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 29.
Glen R. Breeden, 32, 401 Laramie St., Diller. DUI causing injury, second offense refusing to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Oct. 26.
Margaret A. Sullilvan, 55, 1419 Elk St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Sept. 22.
Eric S. Lillie, 51, 305 Cheyenne Drive. Obstructing a peace officer, refuse to submit to a test, no operator’s license, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Sept. 1.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 415 Third St., Virginia. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 17.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Burglary. Continued to Sept. 17.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to Sept. 17.
Quentin L. Erks, 36, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Sept. 17.
Michelle L. Magdaleno, 49, 208 Hill St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Sept. 1.
Michelle L. Magdaleno, 49, 208 Hill St. Driving under suspension, careless driving. Continued to Sept. 1.
Thomas R. Zook, 38, 800 Jackson St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 10.
Brittany M. Peitzmeier, 22, 1118 W. Scott St. Four counts of assault. Continued to Sept. 1.
Bound
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Burglary. Bound to District Court Oct. 7.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Bound to District Court Oct. 7.
Transfers
Nemaha Valley Farms to Brad and Katie Wilken. Part of section 2, Nemaha township. $118,000-$119,000.
Spady-Runcie Partnership to Craig L. Runcie and Fredrick S. Spady. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 36, original town of Beatrice. $48,000-$49,000.
Deven L. and Pamela K. McGhee to James L. Franz. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 21, Spencer Place of Beatrice. $311,000-$312,000.
Michael G. and Jean M. Slocum to Lorene E. Baber. Part of lots 6, 7, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.
Bruce A. and Elizabeth A. Daubendiek to Brian M. and Courtney A. Daubendiek. Part of section 6, Logan township. $349,000-$350,000.
Glennys L. Hieronymus to Joyce E. Bell. Lot 6, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.
Shawn E. and Stephanie L. Mencl to Jeff and Christine Dunton. Lot 4, Spring Hill Park addition of Adams. 319,000-$320,000.
William L. and Candyce S. Nass to Laura B. Kringle and Daniel K. Bettcher. Lots 1, 2 in block 25, original town of Cortland. $194,000-$195,000.
