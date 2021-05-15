At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Taylor N. Hicks, 18, Beatrice, $125; Brett W. Rosenow, 32, Beatrice, $125; Don Tucker, 75, Fort Worth, Texas; Brent W. Hirsch, 22, Fairbury, $25; Numan M. Anaeem, 27, Lincoln, $250; Karen R. Knarr, 43, Wymore, $25; Beverly J. Blecha, 8, Lincoln, $200.
No operator’s license:
Neftali Hernandez Rodriguez, 30, Beatrice, $75; Amie M. King, 45, Lincoln, $75; Lui E. Salgado Fits, 28, Chicago, $25.
No valid registration:
Kyle R. Conger, 27, Hickman, $25; Demarcus Johnson, 26, Lincoln, $25.
Unlawful display of plates:
Sammuel A. Ridgley, 45, Beatrice, $50.
No proof of ownership:
Sammuel A. Ridgley, 45, Beatrice, $50.
Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 10%:
Adam M. Helmerichs, 40, Lincoln, $150.
Load contents violation: Jerry L. Foral, 48, Clatonia, $100.
Arraignments
Gavin M. Schutte, 21. Negligent child abuse, two counts disturbing the peace. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 28.
Christopher T. Hill, 26, 620 557 Highway, West Monroe, La. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 10.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Obstructing government operations. No contest plea entered.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St. Theft, unlawful intrusion. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 14.
Bruce R. Gossard, 43, 607 Elk St. Third offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 22.
Andrea L. Welsh, 51, 8260 S. 33rd St., Lincoln. Second offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 29.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City. Two counts tampering with a witness, two counts harassment protection order violation, stalking. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 14.
Seth A. Weber, 22, 305 S. Vermont St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 12.
Sentencings
Victoria C. Lopez, 21, 1902 Elk St. $50 for failure to surrender animal, $50 for reckless owner.
Corey M. Glassinger, 45, 212 N. Sixth St. $50 for criminal mischief.
Tyler S. Will, 22, 828 E St., Fairbury. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Kenneth D. Oakes, 46, 1717 S. Fifth St. Seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, $25 for no operator’s license.
Steven C. Murdock, 50, 523 S. 10th St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 38, 705 High St. $50 f0r leaving the scene of an accident, $100 for no proof of insurance.
Amanda L. McClement, 34, 457 County U Road, Tobias. $100 for driving under suspension.
David J. Yager, 32, 2727 S. 14th St., Lincoln. 30 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.
Shae A. Gwin, 19, 1115 Sixth St., Fairbury. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI, nine months probation concurrent for open container violation.
Jalisa F. May, 28, 423 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Jonathan Cervantes-Rosales, 20, 152 N. 32nd St. $500, 12 months probation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 12 months probation concurrent for driving under suspension.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. $175 for driving during revocation.
Brittanie Bucheit, 22, 25478 S. 23rd Road. $50 for open container violation.
Dismissed
Christopher T. Hill, 26, 620 557 Highway, West Monroe, La. Refuse to submit to a pretest. Dismissed with prejudice.
Tyler S. Will, 22, 828 E St., Fairbury. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.
David J. Yager, 32, 2727 S. 14th St., Lincoln. Third-degree assault. Dismissed with prejudice.
Jonathan Cervantes-Rosales, 20, 152 N. 32nd St. Possession of a controlled substance, speeding. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Tobias M. Grace, 25, 1935 Main St., Crete. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to June 15.
Michael A. Brooks, 28, 1002 Scott St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 18.
Michael R. Schultz, 42853 S. 42853 S 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Continued to July 15.
Christian T. Heil, 21, 1709 Summit St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, acts declared unlawful, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 15.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 21.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 59, 1515 Bell St. Third offense DUI. Continued to June 21.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 56, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to May 28.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Third-degree assault on an officer, protection order violation, resisting arrest. Continued to June 1.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 1.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Burglary. Continued to May 21.
Natasha J. Wiechmann, 46, 305 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 24.
Christopher D. Drees, 49, 306 Francis St., Daykin. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to July 20.
Dana L. Culp, 24, 5042 Sargent Road. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 15.
Jennifer J. Brooks, 40, 1135 Parker Ave, Osawatomie, Kan. Possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 25.
Christian T. Heil, 21, 1709 Summit St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to July 15.
Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to May 18.
Brooke L. Layman, 30, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to June 3.
Steven King, 20, 405 S. 10th St. Terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, two counts third-degree assault, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor. Continued to May 17.
Kolby E. Schafer, 18, 1925 County Road 500, Tobias. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to June 21.
Bound
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S Royce St., Sioux City. Stalking, tampering with witness. Bound to District Court June 17.
Christopher A. Bogus, 37, 403 Leslie St., Barneston. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court June 2.
Marriage Licenses
Derek L. Smith, 31, Wymore to Leslie A. Michaelis, 28, Wymore.
Dylan R. Oberembt, 28, Odell to Corinna C. Vrbka, 34, Odell.
Travis A. Creek, 32, Beatrice to Hilary J. Milligan, 35, Beatrice.
Divorces
Andrew D. Brase, 46, Beatrice from Jamie D. Brase, 47, Beatrice. Married July 2001.
David D. DeCoteau, 60, Blue Springs from Pamela Jo DeCoteau, 55, Lincoln. Married November 2018.
Cheri L. Schultz, 46, Wymore from Clarence T. Schultz, 52, Wymore. Married March 2003.
Brittany J. Brown, 30, Beatrice from Scott M. Brown, 33, Beatrice. Married May 2017.
Transfers
Steven M. Wright to Milton Paredes and Sandi Esquivel. Lots 7-9 in block 4, LaSelles subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Janice A. Warford to Levi Packett. Part of section 26, Barneston township. $6,000-$7,000.
George A. and Garoldene A. Pinkerton to Katherine A. Pinkerton. Part of section 2, Sicily township. $249,000-$250,000.
Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans to David J. and Lisa A. Oltmans. Part of section 23, Grant township. $457,000-$458,000.
Leon M. Promes to Michael Myers. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 10, original town of Virginia. $0-$1,000.
James L. Kazalski to Brandon M. and Melissah M. Minnich. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 12, original town of Pickrell. $119,000-$120,000.
Michelle Bade to Snyder Real Estate LLC. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 8, original town of Cortland. $84,000-$85,000.
Arthur J. and Wilma A. Marsh to David Roschewski. Lots 3, 4 in block 18, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
Diane J. Harms to Lynn and Tami Jurgens. Part of section 1, Grant township. $399,000-$400,000.
Robert J. and Carla Roland to William and Alyssa Romero. Part of lot 10, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.
Darrell and Wanda Wallman to Christopher and Deanne Pavlish. Part of section 4, Barneston township. $287,000-$288,000.
Milford L. and Judy Woutzke to Scott L. Thomas. Lots 30, 31, Casebeer Jacob addition of Blue Springs. $2,000-$3,000.
Duane J. and Barbara A. Busboom to Curtis L. and Julie A. Helgenberger. Part of lot 2 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.
Raymond E. and Barbara B. Jantzen to Eric E. and Chrystal L. Wallman. Lots 1-5 in block 36, Glenover of Beatrice. $1,000-$2,000.
Michael L. and Rachelle M. Sherman to Matthew W. and Kristin S. Schulte. Lot 6 in block 54, original town fo Beatrice. $178,000-$179,000.
Dylan Oberembt to Christopher Staab Sr. and Dolly Staab. Lot 15, Hiatts addition of Odell. $114,000-$115,000.