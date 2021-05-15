At the Courthouse

Corey M. Glassinger, 45, 212 N. Sixth St. $50 for criminal mischief.

Tyler S. Will, 22, 828 E St., Fairbury. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Kenneth D. Oakes, 46, 1717 S. Fifth St. Seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, $25 for no operator’s license.

Steven C. Murdock, 50, 523 S. 10th St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 38, 705 High St. $50 f0r leaving the scene of an accident, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Amanda L. McClement, 34, 457 County U Road, Tobias. $100 for driving under suspension.

David J. Yager, 32, 2727 S. 14th St., Lincoln. 30 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.

Shae A. Gwin, 19, 1115 Sixth St., Fairbury. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI, nine months probation concurrent for open container violation.

Jalisa F. May, 28, 423 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Jonathan Cervantes-Rosales, 20, 152 N. 32nd St. $500, 12 months probation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, 12 months probation concurrent for driving under suspension.