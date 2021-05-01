At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Christopher L. Skalla, 38, Beattie, Kan., $75; Christopher L. Skalla, 38, Beattie, Kan., $125; Travis S. Klover, 47, Blue Springs, $25; Matthew R. Heffley, 23, Fairbury, $125.
No valid registration:
Haylee Hutchison, 17, Wymore, $25; Casey J. Oldfield, 34, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Daniel H. McKnight, 46, 310 S. 21st St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, obstructing a police officer. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 1.
Nicole Thiemann, 39, 2206 Lincoln St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 22.
John D. Stromitis, 66, 1119 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for May 17.
Valerie J. Eagleroad, 36, 6508 Havelock St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for May 10.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 24, 204 Abbott St. Criminal mischief. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.
Carly M. Preston, 46, 2100 Washington St., Lincoln. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Possession of maijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 3.
Sentencings
Dylan M. Pohlman, 28, 1429 N. 19th St. One year probation for two counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.
Trevor W. Snider, 19, 357 Henderson Drive, Henderson, Texas. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Andrew S. White, 34, 515 N. 13th St. One year probation for second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief.
Bryan T. Neal, 39, 428 N. Eighth St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Gabrielle C. Enrique, 25, 1201 Berkshire Court, Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.
Layle D. Kennel, 60, 305 N. Pear St., Shickley. $150 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Amy L. Harrison, 38, 106 Church St., Jansen. $100 for theft.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 711 S. Seventh St. 13 days jail concurrent for four counts shoplifting.
Jennifer L. Siske, 48, 705 S. Ninth St. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for no operator’s license, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 403 Hill St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 73461 607 Ave., Sterling. 30 days jail, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 73461 607 Ave., Sterling. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 73461 607 Ave., Sterling. 90 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1516 Market St. $250 for leaving the scene of an accident.
John D. helter, 45, 700 Elk St. $100 for driving under suspension.
David P. Warren, 36, 1701 Fifth Corso, Nebraska City. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Gabriella A. Parde, 23, 1415 Lincoln St. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Dismissed
Bryan T. Neal, 39, 428 N. Eighth St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 403 Hill St. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Jonathan Cervantes-Rosales, 20, 1121 N. 28th St., Lincoln. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, speeding. Continued to May 10.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Obstructing government operations. Continued to May 11.
Natasha J. Wiechmann, 46, 305 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 11.
Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to May 18.
Allie J. Bettis, 19, 807 High St. Minor in possession. Continued to May 4.
Jeremiah A. Spang, 39, 150 S. New Hampshire St., Cortland. Driving while revoked, criminal impersonation. Continued to May 20.
Mark E. Polson, 40, 1301 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 8.
Joseph L. Harwell, 39, 1419 Washington St., Superior. Possession of more than 140 grams methamphetamine, two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.
Dana L. Culp, 24, 5042 Sargent Road. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 11.
Gavin M. Schuette, 21. Child abuse, two counts terroristic threats. Continued to May 10.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 55, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to May 10.
Duane M. Colson, 26, 1301 10th St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to May 18.
Michael E. Alm, 35, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to May 18.
Rose M. Coyle, 28, 640 Olive Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 25.
Timothy S. Benson II, 27, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Fourth offense refuse to submit a test, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to May 25.
Miek A. Woutzke, 57, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 3.
Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 18.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 24, 204 Abbott St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana. Continued to June 1.
Amanda McClement, 34, 457 County Road U, Tobias. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 11.
Tiffany N. Trauernicht, 31, 1500 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 1.
Bound
John D. Helter, 45, 700 Elk St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 19.
Kendra J. Barnts, 23, 1006 S. Fourth St., Norfolk. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 2.
Marriage Licenses
Timothy J. McPheron, 54, Beatrice to Janalynn K. Bartels, 51, Beatrice.
Arthur W. Saathoff, 72, Lewiston to Judy A. Wagner, 65, Lewiston.
Gordon P. Theis, 65, Beatrice to Bethesa R. Gardner, 58, Beatrice.
Michael Klaus Jr., 53, Beatrice to Michelle R. LaDeaux, 51, Beatrice.
Clayton R. Spilker, 33, Beatrice to Britney F. Hinz, 28, Beatrice.
Transfers
David R. and Janelle M. Pfeiffer to Steven L. and Christine L. Miller. Lot 11 in block 4, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.
Jack W. and Judith M. Mulvey to Mark and Rachelle R. Weers. Part of section 18, Elm township. $999,000-$1,000,000.
Mark A. and Nicole S. Byars to Roy S. and Lisa M. Farrens. Lot 33, south Beatrice. $173,000-$174,000.
Richard A. and Gloria D. Daubendiek to Matthew G. and Taylor Schmidt. Part of section 31, Rockford township. $324,000-$325,000.
Doug Tegtmeier to Michael D. and Bonnie J. Hanneman. Lot 3, Cedar Creek first addition of Beatrice. $367,000-$368,000.
Steven R. and Pamela J. Norton to DBG Investments LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 4 in block 4, Westons second addition of Beatrice, lots 5-7 and part of lots 4, 8 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $424,000-$425,000.
Katherine A. Pinkerton to Christina L. and John C. Ball. Part of section 27, Holt township. $377,000-$378,000.
11T NE LLC to Doug Munsterman. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $27,000-$28,000.
Nancy J. and Lowell G. Sedlacek to William Pinkerton. Lot 8 in block 3, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $157,000-$158,000.
Rhonda Niles to Jason Menagh. Part of lot 1, Silvernails subdivision of block 7 in Harnlys of Adams. $200,000-$201,000.
Doris M. Lorenz to Gordon D. and Martha C. Settles. Lot 6, Beatrice Pines of Beatrice. $196,000-$197,000.
Ronald J. and Amber M. Manley to Jeremy M. Stone. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 4, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $6,000-$7,000.
Coby L. and Kristen L. Buhr to Trent Ostendorf. Part of lot 53, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $183,000-$184,000.
Edward J. and Karen K. Ideus to Harlan and Carol Otto. Lots 3, 4 in block 86, original town of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.
Duane and Doris Claassen to Daryl Riesen. Part of section 5, Lincoln township. $277,000-$278,000.
Maude M. Ramsey to Matthew L. and Gesena Pangborn. Lots 12, 13, Atkinsons subdivision of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.
Joyce M. Miller to Deborah J. Grueber. Lot 10 and part of lot 9 in block 2, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $140,000-$141,000.