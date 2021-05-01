At the Courthouse

Richard A. and Gloria D. Daubendiek to Matthew G. and Taylor Schmidt. Part of section 31, Rockford township. $324,000-$325,000.

Doug Tegtmeier to Michael D. and Bonnie J. Hanneman. Lot 3, Cedar Creek first addition of Beatrice. $367,000-$368,000.

Steven R. and Pamela J. Norton to DBG Investments LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 4 in block 4, Westons second addition of Beatrice, lots 5-7 and part of lots 4, 8 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $424,000-$425,000.

Katherine A. Pinkerton to Christina L. and John C. Ball. Part of section 27, Holt township. $377,000-$378,000.

11T NE LLC to Doug Munsterman. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $27,000-$28,000.

Nancy J. and Lowell G. Sedlacek to William Pinkerton. Lot 8 in block 3, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $157,000-$158,000.

Rhonda Niles to Jason Menagh. Part of lot 1, Silvernails subdivision of block 7 in Harnlys of Adams. $200,000-$201,000.

Doris M. Lorenz to Gordon D. and Martha C. Settles. Lot 6, Beatrice Pines of Beatrice. $196,000-$197,000.