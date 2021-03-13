At the Courthouse

Jerrod N. Hamm, 33, 812 Elk St. Driving while revoked. Bound to District Court April 7.

Transfers

Gary W. and Cherri L. Trump to Pinecrest LLC. Part of sections 17, 18, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $79,000-$80,000.

Vermaas Land Company LLC to DSVKNC LLC. Block 0, Christensons third addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.

Jerrell C. Rownd, Robert C. Rownd to Dustin and Jodi Wegner. Part of sections 20, 29, 33, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $746,000-$747,000.

Porter Houses LLC to Maradeth A. Brooks. Lot 3 in block 4, Porter addition of Beatrice. $185,000-$186,000.

Tanner and Anne Parde to Tanner and Anne Parde and Matthew Schramm. Part of section 36, Elm township. $162,000-$163,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Dennis D. and Salome M. Dodge. Part of lots 4-6 in block 13, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Nellie Barreda and Thomas Stanley to Rothell and Matthew Miller. Lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3 in block 11, first addition of Filley. $104,000-$105,000.

Nathan L. and Tiffany J. Buhr to Michael D. and Nancy J. Schuster. Lot 8 in block 8, Sumpters addition of Adams. $54,000-$55,000.