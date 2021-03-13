At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Alex D. Fehringer, 31, Adams, $125; Jordan J. Pingel, 20, Fairbury, $25; Ty P. Young, 18, Beatrice, $200; James A. Cantrell, 27, Milford, $125.
No valid registration:
Susan M. Vocelka, 42, Fairbury, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Lacey J. Haughton, 24, Beatrice, $75.
Failure to yield:
Sonya K. Stevison, 52, Beatrice, $25.
Negligent driving:
Riley J. Henry, 19, Beatrice, $40.
Following too closely:
Layton E. Dockweiler, 25, $50.
Impeding traffic:
Arvinder Singh, 61, Mesa, Ariz., $25.
Arraignments
Amanda McClement, 34, 457 County Road U, Tobias. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 13.
Jalisa F. May, 21, 521 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 6.
Andrew S. White, 34, 515 N. 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 22.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 73461 607 Ave., Sterling. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 8.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 40, 1206 N. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for April 9.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City. Two counts tampering with an informant, two counts harassment protection order violation, stalking. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 19.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1620 S. Royce St., Sioux City. Theft, unlawful intrusion. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 19.
Miles A. Corbin, 28, 1210 N. Madison St., Manhattan, Wisc. Second offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 19.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27,116 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. Criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 22.
Sentencings
Terence L. Franzen, 21, 617 Paddock St. $200, three days jail for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.
Tony L. Oltman, 37, 1811 Carlyle St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Michael B. McDowell, 38, 16000 Stonebriar Court, Lindale, Texas. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for refusing to submit to a test, $25 for failure to signal.
Joshua J. McCall, 39, 525 Ellard Road, Jonesville, La. License revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.
Joshua J. McCall, 39, 525 Ellard Road, Jonesville, La. 12 months probation for resisting arrest.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 32, 2009 S. Sixth St. Nine months probation for third-degree assault.
Shelbi A. Stone, 24, 1337 Market St. $500, license revoked six months, 15 days jail for first offense DUI, $100 for driving under suspension.
Delani C. Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union Ave. 10 days jail for second-degree forgery.
Brian L. Rathman, 38, 1725 Monroe St. $100 for shoplifting.
Dalton A. Thomsen, 19, 1020 N. 15th St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $25 for speeding.
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 23.
Douglas L. Hupp, 57, 434 N. Eighth St. $200 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Andrew D. Skiles, 31, 1604 Garfield St. $100 for disturbing the peace.
Sean T. Young, 38, 1015 N. 26th St. $50 for no proof of insurance, $50 for failure to appear.
Jessie J. Probst, 39, 1013 Parkside Lane. 30 days jail, 18 months probation for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.
Cindy K. Connell, 43, 1015 Meriwether St. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for unlawful display of plates, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Jarod A. Peden, 22, 715 N. 10th St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Mason L. Kremarik, 26, 3326 C St., Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.
Brandon W. Harris, 38, 208 N. Seventh St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension, $125 for speeding.
Page J. Lewis, 46, 1011 Herbert St. $100 for assault.
Jacob A. Lenners, 20, 206 McLean St., Filley. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Christine R. Zoubek, 53, 400 Lincoln St., Clatonia. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Douglas L. Hupp, 57, 434 N. Eighth St. Stop sign violation. Dismissed with prejudice.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27,116 W. Broad St., Blue Springs.First-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Matthew J. Aden, 29, 1501 N. 11th St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving during revocation, tampering with interlock device, reckless driving. Continued to March 30.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eight St. Minor in possession. Continued to March 16.
Tyler L. Chisholm, 32, 1324 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 16.
Samuel Blankenship, 25, 409 Adams St., Debois, First offense DUI. Continued to March 22.
Amanda M. Teixeira, 37, 710 Fulton St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 26.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 29.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, minor in possession. Continued to March 29.
David A. Trauernicht, 53, 2119 S. Sixth St. First offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to April 9.
Ryan D. Saathoff, 36, 401 E. Eighth St., Sioux Falls, S.D. Third offense DUI. Continued to May 6.
Austin M. Klaus, 33, 2840 Garfield St. Failure to stop and render aid, no operator’s license, no valid registration, no proof of insurance, false reporting. Continued to March 25.
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 34, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 19.
Cody A. Haynes, 30, 921 Herbert St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to March 25.
Derek M. Bollin, 48, 336 Cheyenne St No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no valid registration, open container violation, stop sign violation, failure to appear. Continued to March 25.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1302 Union Ave. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to March 22.
Ryan E. Peden, 25, 212 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 18.
Christine M. Hatzenbuehler, 55, 1012 N. 26th St. First offense DUI. Continued to March 18.
Randy J. Adams, 39, 225 W First St., Cortland. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 8.
Jason J. Arnold, 48, 628 E. Oak Road, Blue Springs. Stalking, two counts terroristic threats. Continued to April 6.
Donald R. Harless III, 39, 715 N. 10th St. Criminal mischief $5,000 or more. Continued to March 16.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Shoplifting. Continued to March 16.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 16.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 26.
James M. Evans, 42, 1001 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to March 30.
Trevor A. Danek, 28, 1423 High St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 6.
Randy J. Adams 39, 650 Eighth St., Adams. First offense DUI, third-degree assault, careless driving. Continued to April 8.
Sonnie R. Marshall, 30, 1222 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 30.
Brien A. Moffett, 23, 711 S. Scott St. Procuring alcohol to a minor, obstructing government operations, possession of marijuana. Continued to March 30.
Brendan M. Blanchard, 22, 328 Grant St. First offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to March 23.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 23.
Mindy S. Hildebrandt, 31, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Leaving the scene of an accident, no operator’s license. Continued to March 23.
Terence L. Franzen, 21, 617 Paddock St. Assault. Continued to March 16.
Caleb C. Meyer, 19, 1123 Keating St., Marysville, Kan. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to March 16.
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 905 Market St. Two counts driving under suspension failure to use child restraints. Continued to April 13.
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 905 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 13.
Lusi F. Gonzalez-Mendieta, 23, 2330 N. Main St., Lincoln. Driving under the influence. Continued to April 13.
Amber L. Hernandez, 42, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 9.
Trevor W. Snider, 19, 357 Henderson Drive, Henderson Texas. First offense DUI. Continue to April 22.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to March 16.
Bound
Jamie B. Smith, 32, 1309 Fifth St., Fairbury. Tampering with physical evidence. Bound to District Court April 7.
Jerrod N. Hamm, 33, 812 Elk St. Driving while revoked. Bound to District Court April 7.
Transfers
Gary W. and Cherri L. Trump to Pinecrest LLC. Part of sections 17, 18, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $79,000-$80,000.
Vermaas Land Company LLC to DSVKNC LLC. Block 0, Christensons third addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.
Jerrell C. Rownd, Robert C. Rownd to Dustin and Jodi Wegner. Part of sections 20, 29, 33, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $746,000-$747,000.
Porter Houses LLC to Maradeth A. Brooks. Lot 3 in block 4, Porter addition of Beatrice. $185,000-$186,000.
Tanner and Anne Parde to Tanner and Anne Parde and Matthew Schramm. Part of section 36, Elm township. $162,000-$163,000.
Roger and Linda Jurgens to Dennis D. and Salome M. Dodge. Part of lots 4-6 in block 13, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Nellie Barreda and Thomas Stanley to Rothell and Matthew Miller. Lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3 in block 11, first addition of Filley. $104,000-$105,000.
Nathan L. and Tiffany J. Buhr to Michael D. and Nancy J. Schuster. Lot 8 in block 8, Sumpters addition of Adams. $54,000-$55,000.
Nathan L. and Tiffany J. Buhr to Brett and Sterri Stanley. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 7, Sumpters addition of Adams. $49,000-$50,000.
Homestead Junction LLC to Irving Street Apartments LLC. Lot 2, Homestead Junction first addition of Beatrice. $25,000-$26,000.
Nathan L. and Tiffany J. Buhr to Jacob W. and Madalyn L. Schuster. Part of section 14, Hooker township. $104,000-$105,000.
Linda and Nathan Buhr to Cody and Rebecca Buhr. Part of lots 8-10 in block 6 Sumpters addition of Adams. $26,000-$27,000.
David A. and Beth A. Sederberg to Philip W. and Karen A. Dittbrenner. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 36, original town of Beatrice. $46,000-$47,000.
Zachary J. and Brittany Sue Waller to Travis and Alexis Ahrens. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 7, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $171,000-$172,000.
Malchow Farms Inc. to DAVJ Farms LLC. Part of section 17, Lincoln township. $923,000-$924,000.
Paul S. Frost to Region V Foundation. Lot 16 in block 2, Davison Village second addition of Beatrice. $153,000-$154,000.
Roc and Michaela Beekman to Jacob and Cassie McElroy. Part of section 11, Blakely township. $199,000-$200,000.
Homes 101 Inc. to Anthonee Briggs and Anna Doyle. Part of lot 2 in block 14, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $73,000-$74,000.
Steven and Shelly Crosier, Shawn and Jessica Cooper to Wanda Redd. Lot 25, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.