Beatrice homeowners association seeking to remove sex offender from neighborhood

A homeowners association is seeking to prevent a registered sex offender from living in the Beatrice neighborhood.

The Wildwood Estates Homeowners Association filed a civil complaint in Gage County District Court last week, seeking to prevent Jeff Hawks from living in the area.

The complaint states that Hawks has resided at 109 Wildwood Court St., north of the Beatrice Country Club, for more than three days with intent of making the residence his permanent home. Hawks was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County in February 2016.

He was released on parole on Aug. 10, and is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Court documents state the covenants of Wildwood Estates stipulate that “no person shall at any time own, lease, reside, visit, stay or be in the premise of any lot within the property or commons within Wildwood Estates who is required to register as a sex offender or sexual predator…”

The homeowners association is seeking an injunction to prevent Hawks from living in the area, claiming it’s in the interest in the residents’ safety and welfare.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 14.

