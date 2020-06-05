Beatrice man arrested after brief pursuit

A Beatrice man was arrested on multiple offenses after reports the convicted felon was in possession of a deadly weapon.
On Wednesday at approximately 11:41 p.m., deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence in Blue Springs to investigate a report of 27-year-old Patrick Wahlstrom of Beatrice being in possession of a firearm.
Wahlstrom is a convicted felon and is prohibited to possess firearms and other dangerous instruments, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The responding deputies were unable to locate Wahlstrom in town, but based on the information they obtained during the initial investigation, continued the search.
At about 3:27 a.m. on Thursday, a Beatrice police officer spotted Wahlstrom’s vehicle at 1118 W. Scott St. When the Beatrice officers identified themselves and attempted to contact Wahlstrom near the apartment door on the south side of the building, Wahlstrom ran off, but was caught and detained after a pursuit on foot by the officers.
A revolver that matched the description given by witnesses as having been seen in Wahlstrom’s possession was located in the area where Wahlstrom had been initially contacted by police officers.
The keys to Wahlstrom’s car were located next to the revolver, the press release stated. After a police K-9 conducted a sniff of Wahlstrom’s vehicle and an indication for the presence of drugs was given by the dog, the vehicle was searched. A machete with a 20-inch blade was recovered.
While being booked, Wahlstrom assaulted a Gage County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and a Gage County deputy.
He was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing a peace officer and theft by receiving stolen property.
