Beatrice man arrested for assault

A Beatrice man was arrested for domestic assault after allegedly striking a woman in the face Saturday night.

On Saturday at around 11 p.m. police were called to a physical altercation between a man and woman at America’s Best Motel at 3210 N. Sixth St. in the lobby area.

Before police arrived, they were advised the male subject had left in an unknown direction. The victim was contacted and arrest documents state she had visible injuries to her face and mouth area.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim told police she was hit in the face, but initially refused to say who had struck her. Police reviewed surveillance footage and were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Ryan E. Peden from prior contacts.

The victim told police the two had gotten into an argument that escalated into violence so she went to stay at the motel for her own safety. Peden allegedly tracked her down and attempted to make the victim leave with him. When she refused, he allegedly struck her in the face with a closed fist and shoved her into a loveseat before leaving the area.

Peden was located at a residence and placed under arrest for third-degree domestic assault, a class 3A felony.

Arrest documents noted Peden has a prior conviction of domestic assault from January 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0