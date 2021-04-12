Beatrice man arrested for drug possession

A Beatrice man was arrested Sunday for drug violations while police were serving an arrest warrant.

Just after 8:30 p.m., a Beatrice police officer responded to the 700 block of Scott Street for reports of a man with an active arrest warrant.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect, Damien S. Roland, 41, was located on the north side of the residence in the back yard. He as advised there was an active warrant for his arrest for a misdemeanor theft offense and he was taken into custody.

Arrest documents state that while being searched, Roland removed a small container that contained a white crystal substance from his pocket. Residue from the container field tested positive for methamphetamine.

While escorting Roland arrest documents noted he was grabbing for something and a second search was conducted. A glass smoking device was found in his coat following the search.

In addition to the warrant, Roland was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0