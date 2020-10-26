 Skip to main content
Beatrice man arrested for robbery
Beatrice man arrested for robbery

  • Updated
A Beatrice man was arrested for robbery after allegedly striking someone with a pole.

Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, Beatrice police responded to the 200 block of North 12th Street for reports of a robbery.

Arrest documents state the victim told police that Chance Thigpen, 29, of Beatrice showed up at the residence with another man.

Thigpen allegedly identified himself to the resident and was allowed inside, at which time the other man told the victim to give him everything he had.

The victim refused and grabbed a knife, while Thigpen allegedly grabbed a piece of pole and struck the victim.

The victim then gave Thigpen approximately $340 in cash.

Thigpen was found by Beatrice police and placed under arrest for robbery. No additional suspects had been arrested as of Monday.

Chance Thigpen

