Beatrice man charged with domestic abuse and strangulation

Beatrice Police responded to a family argument call Sunday, resulting in the arrest of 41-year-old Eric Ault.

Upon arrival, Ault reportedly told the officer that he was punched over an argument about rent, and that as a result he restrained an unnamed woman.

The woman alleged that she and Ault were arguing about the wellbeing of the animals at the residence, causing Ault to grab her by the throat and force her up against a fence in the backyard. She reported that her airway was obstructed and she went into a panic while starting to attempt to punch Ault, which was confirmed by two witnesses on the scene.

Witnesses also reportedly testified that they got involved after observing Ault continuing to hold onto the woman’s neck.

The woman then reported she was pushed and held on the ground by Ault.

The officer reported seeing markings on the woman’s body consistent with her report, and no markings on Ault’s face or neck area where he reported being hit.

Ault reported that he did not grab the woman by her neck.

Ault was arrested and transported to the Gage County Detention Center and charged with strangulation and domestic abuse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0