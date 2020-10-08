Beatrice man sent to prison in two cases

A Beatrice man was sentenced to prison Thursday in two cases after being convicted of sexually assaulting a minor last year.

Jeramy L. Laflin, 38, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison for the two cases, and will be on post release supervision for 18 months following his release.

In the child abuse case, Laflin was arrested in August 2019 after accusations he had sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

An arrest warrant stated Laflin would have the girl come into a bedroom and massage his stomach and inner thigh areas.

The child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln on Aug. 21, 2019 and Laflin was arrested by Wymore police for third-degree sexual assault of a child, a class 1C felony.

Following a plea agreement, the charge was reduced to intentional child abuse, a class 3A felony.

Defense attorney Lee Timan said Laflin accepted the plea agreement to avoid a trail, despite maintaining his innocence in the case.

In the second case, Laflin was arrested on a warrant after a confidential informant purchased drugs from him in November 2019.