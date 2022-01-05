Beatrice police arrest man after pursuit

Beatrice police arrested a man early Wednesday morning following a pursuit through town where the suspect backed into a light pole.

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was investigating the area of the 500 block of North Ninth Street, where they learned Darrian Norman, 22, was going to be located.

Arrest documents state Norman had multiple felony warrants and a suspended driver’s license.

Shortly after 3 a.m. a White Chrysler stopped in front of a building in the area and Norman was observed to be the driver. The officer activated his emergency lights, and Norman put the car in reverse and backed down the street for half a block, colliding with a light pole and causing a tire puncture.

He allegedly continued backing and accelerated onto Grant Street.

He was pursued through town, and eventually stopped near the intersection of 16th and Market streets.

Documents state he ran multiple stop signs and maintained a speed of around 30 mph. Once stopped, he was arrested without further incident.

During an inventory of the vehicle a five-inch dagger was located on the driver’s side floorboard.

Documents state Norman has previous convictions for flight to avoid arrest from 2018 and 2020.

Norman was arrested for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and driving under suspension.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1