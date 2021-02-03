Beatrice police arrest man for assault

Beatrice police arrested a man for two assault offenses following reports of a disturbance.

On Tuesday, Beatrice police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Market Street for reports of a disturbance. Upon arrival, arrest documents stated the victim told police that Tanner Sell had assaulted her father, who was on the floor in the house.

Police found Sell walking on the livingroom, and he was taken to a patrol vehicle. A victim said the two had gotten into an argument earlier and he grabbed both her and a child by the throat. Sell allegedly then grabbed several items to leave the house.

The argument continued and Sell allegedly threw a lit cigarette at the child. The victim said it hit the child, though no marks were seen on the child or victim.

The victim’s father confronted Sell, and Sell allegedly forced him back, causing the victim to trip on a small table.

Sell then allegedly began punching the victim in the face.

That victim told police he had been punched in the face, but didn’t know how many times. He had blood coming from his mouth and had lacerations on his face.

Sell was placed under arrest for third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault and child abuse.

