Beatrice police arrest man who shot hotel door

A Kansas man was arrested in Beatrice after firing a gun, hitting a hotel door.

At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday Beatrice police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express in north Beatrice for reports that a man had fired a handgun at an exterior door of the building.

Upon arrival, arrest documents state witnesses said a man walked to the door on the north side of the building near the conference center and shot the glass with a handgun.

A manager advised the man was Taylor R. Turner, 25, of Great Bend, Kan., who was staying at the hotel.

Turner was contacted in his room and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. He was detained during the investigation and a .38 special revolver was in the room. Turner gave police permission to search the room and retrieve the gun.

While being placed under arrest, Turned said the gun was accidentally discharged. Witnesses also said the shot was an accident.

Turner was placed under arrest for discharging a firearm within city limits, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and criminal mischief causing damage valued at $500-$1,500.

