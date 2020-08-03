Beatrice police arrest woman following pursuit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice police arrested a woman for drunk driving after a pursuit through town.

Just before 3 a.m. Friday, police were called to the Casey’s General Store on North Sixth Street for reports of an intoxicated female driving an older sedan.

The vehicle left before officers arrived, and the car was spotted traveling on Arthur Street.

The car, two blocks ahead of the officer, was traveling at a high rate of speed and serving drastically.

The driver continued speeding and swerving, and accelerated away as an officer attempted a traffic stop.

Arrest documents state the vehicle eventually stopped on Grant Street and the officer contacted the driver, 38-year-old Katherine A. Klevemann.

Klevemann allegedly told the officer she didn’t stop because she didn’t see the officer behind her.

She was slurring her speech and had difficulty getting her license and registration information.

Police eventually learned Klevemann did not have a valid driver’s license. A preliminary breath test revealed an alcohol level of .204. She was tested again at the Gage County Detention Center and provided a breath sample that showed an alcohol level of .212.

Klevemann was arrested for first offense driving under the influence, fleeing a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving and driving without an operators’ license.

