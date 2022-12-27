Beatrice police find cocaine during traffic stop

Beatrice police arrested a man for drug possession following a traffic stop.

On Saturday, a Beatrice police officer was patrolling at around 2:30 a.m. and spotted a tan Dodge Caravan driving on the 500 block of South Sixth Street with a broken tail light.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver was identified as 41-year-old Jeremy Snyder.

When asked for documents, Snider provided an expired registration form.

Police noticed a rolled up $100 bill and asked Snyder about it, at which time he unrolled it. Arrest documents noted the rolled up bill was consistent with drug paraphernalia used to snot controlled substances.

Duringa search of the vehicle, police found a white powdery substance next to the gear shifter and found a plastic bag filled with a powdery substance between the seats. The substance field tested positive for cocaine. Snyder was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.