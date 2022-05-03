Beatrice police identify suspect shot after pursuit

A high-speed pursuit through Gage County Saturday evening ended with a suspect being shot by Beatrice Police in the area of downtown Beatrice.

The pursuit started north of the Pickrell turn on Highway 77 at around 10:30 p.m. when a deputy spotted a vehicle traveling south toward Beatrice with a headlight out. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle accelerated to speeds of more than 100 mph.

“With the threat of public safety, the BPD officers sent two spike strips and deployed them at Sixth and Industrial and Sixth and Dorsey streets,” Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said during a press conference.

The vehicle continued with four flat tires and eventually came to a stop near Second and Ella streets, where the driver fled on foot.

Police attempted a Taser deployment, but were unsuccessful.

“The driver had made statements to the officers, ‘I have a gun don’t make me use it,’ and reached hands into waistband,” Lang said. “…When the individual reached into his waistband a Beatrice Police Officer fired multiple shots at the suspect, striking him. Officers then rendered first aid to him and he was transported to Bryan West where he is in critical but stable condition in the ICU.”

The suspect was identified Monday morning as 36-year-old Bradley Allen.

Lang added there were active warrants for the suspect from Nebraska and Kansas, which police suspect is the reason he fled.

He said as of Saturday night, a weapon had not been recovered from the suspect.

A female passenger remained with the vehicle when it stopped, and was not arrested by police.

The officer who fired the shots, Kelly Byrne, has been placed on administrative assignment pending the investigation, which Lang said is standard procedure. The Nebraska State Patrol is heading the investigation. Byrne has been employed by the department since December 2018.

Lang, who is retiring as police chief in June after 30 years, said this is the second officer-involved shooting in Beatrice during his career.

