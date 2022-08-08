Beatrice police make burglary arrest following hit and run

Beatrice police arrested a man Monday evening for burglary and leaving the scene of a wreck after he allegedly crashed a car into a garage and broke into a residence.

Just after 5 p.m. Monday a Beatrice police officer was dispatched to Beatrice State Developmental Center for reports of a hit and run.

The officer was notified that a vehicle had hit a garage, and the make driver fled on foot. Police contacted the female owner of the car, who advised that 42-year-old Tony Mathews had been driving the vehicle.

While interviewing witnesses, authorities were also made aware that a man had broken into a home in the 900 block of North 26th Street through the basement.

The reporting party fled the house, which was about one block away from the scene of the hit and run.

The officer entered the residence through the open front door, and found a man identified as Mathews standing in the kitchen area. The man was ordered to the ground and detained.

Arrest documents state the resident told police she was changing a baby’s diaper when she heard a knock on the door. She looked out the window and saw the man trying to break in through an egress window and heard a loud noise, at which point she grabbed the baby and ran to a neighbor’s house.

Police noted that two egress windows, as well as the garage keypad and an external light were broken.

Next to where Mathews was detained the officer found a bag with an iPhone 12, the resident’s car keys, a kitchen scale, baby clothes and other items valued at an estimated $1,000.

Mathews was placed under arrest for burglary, criminal mischief, first-degree trespassing and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident.