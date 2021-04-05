Beatrice police make drug arrest after K-9 search

Beatrice police arrested a man for multiple drug offenses after a K-9 indicated the presence of drugs in a vehicle.

At around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a Beatrice police officer spotted a person believed to be driving a vehicle while under the influence of narcotics.

Arrest documents state the driver appeared he was trying to get away from the officer, and made several turns.

A male driver and female passenger exited the vehicle when it stopped in the 400 block of North Fifth Street, and the two started walking away at a fast pace.

The officer used his service dog to conduct a sniff of the vehicle, which was parked on the street. The K-9 indicted the presence of drugs, and the two people were contacted around the corner.

During a search, the officer found a black backpack that contained 180 grams of a crystal substance, 1.5 ounces of a green leafy substance, a container of white powder, a digital scale and several baggies.

More than $3,700 in cash was also located inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Joseph Harwell, 39, who allegedly told police he was in Beatrice to meet someone to sell methamphetamine, and that he had also sold drugs that day in Fairbury.

Harwell was placed under arrest for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug money, possession of marijauna and possession of drug paraphernalia.

