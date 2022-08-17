Beatrice police make drug arrest

Police arrested a man for drug violations after arresting him for an active Lancaster County warrant.

At around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday an off-duty Gage County law enforcement officer spotted Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, entering the parking garage at Sixth and Market streets.

Arrest documents state the officer knew Hutchison had an active arrest warrant out of Lancaster County. A Beatrice police officer responded to the scene, identified Hutchison and placed him under arrest.

During a search, the officer found a glass smoking device with a white crystal substance in Hutchison's pocket. the substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest documents noted that Hutchison was out on bond from both Lancaster and Gage Counties at the time of the incident.