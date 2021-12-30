Beatrice woman arrested after pursuit

A Beatrice woman was arrested Wednesday morning following a pursuit in rural Gage County.

Just before 7 a.m. Wednesday, a Gage County Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle the Beatrice Police Department had been attempting to locate a few minutes earlier.

A press release stated the deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, a white Lincoln Town Car, near Southwest 45th Road and W. Highway 4.

The vehicle failed to stop and continued to travel westbound on the highway. A pursuit was initiated and the vehicle turned south onto Southwest 89th Road, where it came to rest.

The press release stated the driver told deputies she did not stop because she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

The driver, Kelsie Blythe, 21, of Beatrice, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest and driving under suspension.

