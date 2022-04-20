Beatrice woman sentenced to prison for drug distribution

A Beatrice woman who sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with Beatrice police will serve a prison term for the 2020 crime.

Realidy Schram, 21, was sentenced in Gage County District Court to 4-6 years in prison for attempted distribution of a controlled substance, a 2A felony. The charge was reduced to include “attempted” as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

Before pronouncing the sentence, District Court Judge Rick Schreiner said her apparent indifference to the case was concerning.

“Throughout this case what strikes me the most is just the complete lifeless look you have in your eye,” he said. “You have a look in your eyes that I’ve never seen in someone your age. There’s just nothing there. I don’t know why that is or what happened, but I hope that it goes away and is replaced by something better.”

Schram was arrested last January after an informant made a deal to purchase 1.7 grams of methamphetamine for $140 in August 2020. The exchange was made at the Walmart parking lot in Beatrice.

In discussing her past criminal history, Schreiner also mentioned that Schram’s involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Marc Jarrell in Fairbury should have been a wakeup call.

“You were 19 years old, and in your short life you’ve already witnessed one murder,” he said. “You continue to remain involved in the methamphetamine that caused that young man’s death.”

Schram was initially charged with being an accessory to murder in that case, but the charge was reduced to a misdemeanor count of obstructing government operations. She was sentenced to two years of probation in that case in June 2020.

