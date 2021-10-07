Citation given following Gage County crash

A Lincoln man was cited for driving under suspension following a crash in Gage County.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the crash on Wednesday, just before 9 a.m.

A press release stated the vehicle was unoccupied at the time the sheriff’s office was dispatched. Deputies and investigators were able to determine that 30-year-old Taylor Smith, of Lincoln, had been driving westbound on East Pickrell Road near South 96th Road when his right tires went off the paved roadway. He over corrected to the left and wound up driving off the roadway, rolling his 2003 Ford Focus and coming to a rest in a field on the south side of East Pickrell Road.

Investigators learned that Smith did not call to report the accident, but began walking toward work in Pickrell. The press release stated he was then picked up by an unidentified motorist who took him to Pickrell, but did not call the sheriff’s office to report the wreck.

When he arrived at work in Pickrell, fellow employees took him to Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice to be treated for his injuries. Neither the employees, nor the hospital called the sheriff’s office, however the owner of the vehicle called to report the crash as soon as he discovered his vehicle had been involved and deputies were able to make contact with Smith at Beatrice Community Hospital.

Smith was issued a citation for driving under suspension. He was released after the citation was issued.

Neither speed or alcohol are considered to be a factor in the accident. The use of seatbelts is unknown, however both driver side and passenger side airbags deployed.

Smith stated he crawled out of the driver’s side window, could not locate his cellphone, and began walking toward Pickrell after the wreck.

