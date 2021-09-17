 Skip to main content
Crash causes fire at south Casey's in Beatrice
Crash causes fire at south Casey's in Beatrice

A car struck the southwest corner of Casey's along U.S. Highway 77 in Beatrice Friday morning, causing the vehicle and building to catch fire. Reports state that the driver sustained serious injury to her lower leg, and was taken to Bryan West Hospital for treatment.

 Monica Brich

Beatrice police and fire departments were dispatched to the Casey’s at South Sixth Street early Friday morning, after a vehicle struck the store, causing both to catch on fire.

Police reports state that around 2:50 a.m., a 2017 Honda Civic was headed northbound at excess speeds when it hit a concrete bridge barrier, ran off the road into a grass field and proceeded to crash into the southwest corner of the store.

Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the crash caused a fire in the engine and passenger compartments of the car, which then spread to the building, causing substantial damage.

“There’s smoke and fire damage, of course, and then taking out that corner,” Daake said. “They’ll probably have to do an evaluation of what they’re going to do with that building.”

Daake said no Casey’s employees were in the building at that time, and the driver, 18-year-old Trista Armstrong, was able to exit the vehicle.

Reports state that Armstrong sustained serious injury to her lower leg, and was taken by helicopter to Bryan West Hospital for treatment. The vehicle, registered to Sarah Armstrong of Lincoln, was totaled.

