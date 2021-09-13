Dirt bike driver arrested for multiple traffic violations

On Saturday evening, 21-year-old Andrew Klaus was arrested for multiple traffic violations as he drove a dirt bike along Hoyt Street in Beatrice.

Around 7:20 p.m., an officer reportedly observed Klaus approach the 19th and Hoyt intersection, and take off at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. Klaus then turned south on 16th Avenue, losing control of the bike once the officer turned his emergency lights on.

Klaus verbally identified himself, and it was confirmed through dispatch and the Nebraska Criminal Justice Information System that his license was revoked and suspended in January 2020. The officer also found that Klaus did not have insurance or registration for the dirt bike.

Klaus reportedly stated that he had just recently purchased the dirt bike.

After receiving medical clearance from Beatrice Community Hospital, Klaus was taken to the Gage County Detention Center and charged with driving under revocation, willful reckless driving, no proof of insurance, no valid registration and stop sign violation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0