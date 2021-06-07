Disturbance report leads to drug arrest

Beatrice police made a weekend drug arrest after responding to reports of a domestic disturbance.

Just before 2 p.m. Sunday Beatrice police responded to the 1800 block of Elk Street for reports of a disturbance.

Arrest documents state a female victim told police she was walking when Nick Fentress offered to pick her up. The two allegedly began arguing about a methamphetamine pipe, and Fentress tried to forcibly remove her from the vehicle. He allegedly held her head down with his foot for 10-15 seconds, causing redness and abrasions.

Documents state that Fentress told police the two were sitting in a truck when she began yelling at him and punched him twice in the face. He allegedly tried to remove the woman from the truck so that he could leave. He denied putting his foot on her, but said he did hold her down to prevent her from kicking the vehicle.

Fentress had a cut on the inside of his lip, and the woman denied hitting him.

While being interviewed, Fentress told police there were pipes and drugs in the vehicle. During a search police found two glass pipes with marijuana residue, a pipe with methamphetamine residue and a small baggie of methamphetamine.

He was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree domestic assault.

