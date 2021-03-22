Drug arrest made after suspicious person report

Reports of a suspicious male led to a drug arrest by Beatrice police.

At around 7 a.m. Friday Beatrice police responded to the 1000 block of Ella Street for reports of a suspicious male.

Arrest documents state the suspect was identified as Preston Hutchison from previous contacts.

The reporting party told police that Hutchison was knocking on their door, making noise and standing in their front yard.

The report was the second one made about Hutchison, and arrest documents stated he was advised not to trespass on people’s property or loiter in their yards.

The reporting party told police Hutchison seemed disoriented, had strange behavior and kept messing with something in his pocket. The person added they did not know Hutchison.

While talking to Hutchison, a glass stem was seen partially sticking out of his left coat pocket. Burnt and white residue could be seen on the stem, and it was identified as a device to smoke narcotics.

He was detained, and a further search revealed a clear small baggie with residue of a crystal substance. The substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Hutchison was placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

