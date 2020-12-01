Drugs found during traffic stop

A Beatrice woman was arrested Monday after drugs were found during a traffic stop.

At around 8:15 p.m. a Beatrice police officer spotted a blue pickup truck traveling east in the 1200 block of Market Street. The truck turned north onto 13th Street without signaling, according to arrest documents. The officer followed the truck, which turned onto Ella Street without signaling again.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as 40-year-old Angela Murray of Beatrice.

Murray exited the vehicle, and arrest documents state she gave the officer permission to search her purse.

During the search, the officer found numerous clear baggies, a torch lighter and a mirror with a white residue.

Murray declined to let the officer search the vehicle and asked for her purse back. When told she couldn’t have it back due to the presence of drug paraphernalia, she allegedly lunged for it and grabbed it from the hood of the truck as she attempted to walk away.

Murray was detained on the grass until backup arrived and persisted to try to give the purse to another woman who was there.