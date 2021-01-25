Four arrested following drug investigation

Four people were arrested in Endicott Friday following an investigation into drug distribution.

On Friday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 401 N. Schuyler St. in Endicott.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that during the search items involving illegal narcotics, both marijuana and methamphetamine, were located in the residence. Several firearms were located as well.

Four subjects were at the residence and taken into custody.

Those arrested include:

Jane E. Graves for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jacoby G. Wilcox for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a drug crime.

Jennifer L. McPherson for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ciera A. Lerma for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm while in the commission of a drug crime and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The case remains under investigation at this time and additional charges may be filed, the press release stated.

