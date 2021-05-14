Gage County man arrested for sex offender registration violation

Gage County deputies arrested a man Thursday accused of violating registration requirements as a sex offender.

At approximately 8:15 a.m. investigators and deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 204 N. Bell St. in Beatrice and arrested 55-year-old Dusty G. Mayhew for violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.

A press release stated Mayhew was living at an address he had not reported to the sheriff’s office.

The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry lists a Blue Springs address for Mayhew, and that he was on the registry for a conviction of attempted second-degree sexual assault.

In mid-April, investigators from the sheriff’s office were contacted by a Nebraska probation officer and informed that Mayhew, a registered sex offender, was not staying at his registered address and was driving a vehicle he had not reported to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.