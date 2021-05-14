Gage County man arrested for sex offender registration violation

Gage County deputies arrested a man Thursday accused of violating registration requirements as a sex offender.
At approximately 8:15 a.m. investigators and deputies from the Gage County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 204 N. Bell St. in Beatrice and arrested 55-year-old Dusty G. Mayhew for violation of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.
A press release stated Mayhew was living at an address he had not reported to the sheriff’s office.
The Nebraska Sex Offender Registry lists a Blue Springs address for Mayhew, and that he was on the registry for a conviction of attempted second-degree sexual assault.
In mid-April, investigators from the sheriff’s office were contacted by a Nebraska probation officer and informed that Mayhew, a registered sex offender, was not staying at his registered address and was driving a vehicle he had not reported to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry.
Over the next several weeks investigators worked with the Nebraska State Patrol Sex Offender Registration Unit, the Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center (MOCIC) and the Sex Offender Tracking Team of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, as well as conducting an independent investigation and developed information that Mayhew was living or staying at that address.
During the service of the search warrant, the press release stated Mayhew was located, as well as his personal belongings and other evidence being found at the scene. He was arrested by investigators and taken to the Gage County Detention Center where he was booked on two felony violations of the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act.
A person subject to the Nebraska Sex Offender Registration Act is provided documentation of their reporting requirements after their conviction and before being released from custody.