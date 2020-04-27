High-speed pursuit occurs in Beatrice, through Wymore

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A high-speed pursuit occurred in Beatrice Friday night as officers followed a white Ford F-250 along South Sixth Street.

Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said officers were on radar when the pickup was recorded going roughly 60 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Officers reportedly tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated to speeds over 100 mph south along Highway 77. The Beatrice Police, Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Wymore Police and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the pursuit.

Lang said the pickup traveled along Highway 112 through Wymore, as well as Highway 8 before the pursuit was terminated due to the “excessive speeds”.

As of Monday, the suspect has not been located.

