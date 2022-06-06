 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jail worker assaulted by inmate

An inmate of the Gage County Detention Center may face additional charges after spitting on a corrections officer.

At 1 p.m. Friday, 45-year-old Timothy J. Sutter, an inmate at the Gage County Detention Center, was being moved from one cell to another within the detention center.

A press release from the sheriff’s office, where Sutter is listed as being an inmate for possession of a controlled substance, stated he became argumentative and refused to follow the instructions of the corrections officers to move into his cell. He was eventually able to be moved into the cell without incident.

About a minute after he had been placed into the cell the corrections officer was performing other duties in the area when Sutter spat on him, striking the officer in the right arm and right side of his face.

An investigator from the sheriff’s office was contacted and arrested Sutter in the jail and charged him with assault with a bodily fluid against a public safety officer.

Timothy Sutter

