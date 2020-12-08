Man arrested for domestic assault

Beatrice police arrested a man for domestic assault after he allegedly body slammed a woman outside a Beatrice residence.

On Saturday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of South Eighth Street for reports of a physical disturbance between a male and female.

Arrest documents state a witness told police that a man later identified as 40-year-old Arthur R. Ticer opened the front door of the residence and body slammed a female out onto a concrete front porch.

The victim appeared hurt, the witness said, and during an interview with police the victim said Ticer had choke slammed her in the living room and then threw her outside on the porch. She landed face down and narrowly missed hitting her head on the sidewalk.

During a search, brass knuckles were found in Ticer’s pocket. Arrest documents noted Ticer was also arrested in November for domestic assault involving the same female victim. He was placed under arrest for domestic assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

